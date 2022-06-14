iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 Beta 3 Download Available Now

Apple today released the third beta of iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 to developers. This follows the release of the second beta of iOS 15.6 to the public in the last week of May.

You can download the iOS 15.6 or iPadOS 15.6 Beta 3 on your iPhone/iPad by navigating to Settings > General > Software Update. The update will only show up on your iPhone or iPad if the developer beta profile is installed. If you are in the public beta channel, you should get the update within the next 24 hours.

iOS 15.5 was expected to be the final point release of iOS 15 ahead of the iOS 16 reveal at WWDC. Now, iOS 15.6 is probably the final point release. Apple has already announced macOS Ventura alongside iOS 16 and iPadOS 16.

Alongside the iOS 15.6 beta, Apple also seeded the third beta of watchOS 8.7, tvOS 15.6, and macOS Monterey 12.5 to developers. The first and second beta builds focused on bug fixes and incremental improvements under the hood. So, it is likely the third beta also packs similar changes.

At the moment, the exact changes bundled into iOS 15.6 Beta 3 are unknown, but we will update this post as and when we come across some major changes.