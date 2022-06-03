iOS 15 Almost Reaches 90 Percent Adoption as iOS 16 Unveiling Inches Closer

BY Chandraveer Mathur

Published 3 Jun 2022

Fix iOS 15 WiFi issues on iPHone

The iOS 16 announcement is just days away. WWDC 2022 is all set to commence on June 6 this year. Meanwhile, iOS 15 is close to an estimated 90 percent adoption rate.

Apple first previewed iOS 15 at WWDC 2021 on June 7 last year. According to mobile analytics firm Mixpanel, in just 250 days the outgoing version of Apple’s smartphone operating system has been adopted by 88.9 percent of iPhone users. Moreover, Mixpanel recorded a whopping 10 percent increase in the adoption rate from just ten weeks ago.

Mixpanel’s statistics are based on tracking data gathered from apps and websites which use its mobile analytics SDK. While these numbers aren’t spot-on due to the inherent inaccuracy of its data source, they don’t match up with the adoption statistics for iOS 15 Apple shared in January this year. To recall, the iPhone maker said 72 percent of iPhones launched in the last four years are using iOS 15, the company’s most current OS release.

Trends report by Mixpanel - iOS 15 adoption

Compared to iOS 14, iOS 15 was initially hamstrung by its smaller set of new features. This is reflected in its adoption metrics in its early days, which were not as healthy as iOS 14. Furthermore, iOS 15 was plagued by persistent bugs and features such as Universal Control were released several weeks after the initial release at WWDC.

At the upcoming WWDC 2022 event, Apple is expected to debut iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and the next version of macOS. While iOS 16 is expected to bring an Always-On Display and lock screen improvements for the iPhone, iPadOS 16 is expected to make it easier to multitask on iPad. Yesterday, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claimed that the upcoming update could make the iPad experience resemble macOS more than ever before.

WWDC 2022 kicks off on June 6 at 10:00 AM PDT. The conference is virtual, but a limited live audience is allowed this time. You can check the start time for the WWDC keynote in your time zone here.

[Via Mixpanel]

Chandraveer Mathur

