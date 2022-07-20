iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 Download Available Now

After several months of testing, Apple today released iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 to the general public. The iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 updates can now be installed on all the compatible iPhones and iPads. Just like the previous iOS 15.5 update, this point release of iOS 15 does not contain any major new features. However, there are several minor improvements and changes under the hood.

You can download the iOS 15.6 or iPadOS 15.6 update on your iPhone/iPad by navigating to Settings → General → Software Update. Unlike the beta update builds, which show up on your iPhone or iPad only if the developer/public beta profile is installed, these updates are available to all the devices that are compatible with iOS 15. If you don’t see the update on your iPhone right away, don’t worry. Your iPhone will receive the update within the next 24 hours.

While we’re all expecting iOS 15.5 to be the final point release of iOS 15, it now seems that iOS 15.6 is the last version of this update. Apple has already showcased iOS 16 and the features it will bring, so it isn’t adding any major new features to iOS 15 now. For those wondering, the new update brings new controls for live sports in the TV app, improved communication safety, and changes to the Home app invitations. You can find the official iOS 15.6 change log down below:

Enhancements

The TV app adds the option to restart a live sports game already in progress and pause, rewind, or fast-forward

Bug Fixes

Fixes an issue where Settings may continue to display that device storage is full even if it is available

Fixes an issue that may cause braille devices to slow down or stop responding when navigating text in Mail

Fixes an issue in Safari where a tab may revert back to a previous page

Although there aren’t many features and improvements, we strongly suggest you upgrade to the latest version of iOS on your device. The new OS update comes with the latest security patches and bug fixes that will improve your overall iPhone experience. Alongside iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6, Apple has also released the watchOS 8.7, tvOS 15.6, and macOS Monterey 12.5 for all the compatible models.