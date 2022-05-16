iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5 Download Available Now

BY Chandraveer Mathur

Published 16 May 2022

Fix iOS 15 WiFi issues on iPHone

After several months of testing, Apple has released stable versions of iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5. It was preceded by the Release Candidate build last week. This point release of iOS 15 does not contain any major new features or changes. However, minor improvements have been made under the hood. 

You can download the iOS 15.5 or iPadOS 15.5 beta on your iPhone/iPad by navigating to Settings > General > Software Update. Unlike developer beta updates which show up on your iPhone or iPad if the developer beta profile is installed, these should be available to everyone using devices that are compatible with iOS 15. You should get the update within the next 24 hours.

iOS 15.5 beta 1 included new “Request” and “Send” buttons for Apple Cash in the Wallet app, Wi-Fi signal bars for HomePod in the Home app, support for external payment links in Reader apps, and other minor changes. The second iOS 15.5 beta didn’t have many features to add to the list. The third beta build of iOS 15.5 included a list of “Sensitive Locations” that were blocked from Memories in the Photos app. The fourth and release candidate builds of iOS 15.5 didn’t add anything new to the list either. In these betas, most of the changes are made under the hood to polish the user experience. 

Alongside the iOS 15.5 stable build, Apple also seeded the stable builds of watchOS 8.6, tvOS 15.5, HomePod Software 15.5, Studio Display Firmware 15.5, and macOS Monterey 12.4.

The latest Studio Display firmware update packs improvements for the product’s atrocious webcam quality while the accompanying macOS Monterey update also supports these changes. The macOS update also “includes a new setting to limit [Apple Podcasts] episodes stored on your Mac and automatically delete older ones.” Meanwhile, watchOS 8.6 finally brings ECG support and irregular heartbeat detection to users in Mexico. 

Besides, the following improvements have been baked into this release of iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5:

  • Wallet now enables Apple Cash customers to send and request money from their Apple Cash card.
  • Apple Podcasts includes a new setting to limit episodes stored on your iPhone and automatically delete older ones.
  • Fixes an issue where home automations, triggered by people arriving or leaving, may fail.

Although there aren’t many feature improvements, we strongly suggest you upgrade to the latest version of iOS and macOS on your devices. According to a recently released support document, the company has patched over 30 security issues with iOS 15.5 while the macOS 12.4 update fixes over 50 flaws. You can check out the detailed changelog on Apple’s website.

Notice any other improvements in the iOS 15.5 build?

Related Articles

Fix iOS 15 WiFi issues on iPHone

iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5 Beta 2 Download Available Now

Rajesh Pandey
create empty home screen on iPhone

How to Create an Empty or Blank Home Screen on iPhone in iOS 15 – iOS 15.4.1

Parth Shah
Install iOS 15.4 on iPhone

iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5 Beta Download Available Now

Rajesh Pandey
iOS 15.4.1 battery life results

Video: iOS 15.4.1 Battery Drain Test on iPhone 13, iPhone 12, Older iPhones

Chandraveer Mathur

DEALS

Apr 30, 2014

Build Your Dream App with the iOS 7 Developer Bundle [Deals Hub]

Megan Lopez

We talk a lot about apps that other people have made that may simplify tasks or improve parts of your day or just simply keep you entertained. But even given the wealth of apps available

Read More

MACOS

Jun 13, 2016

‘Apple File System’ Is the Company’s New File System for watchOS, iOS, tvOS, and macOS

Rajesh Pandey

It has long been rumored that Apple is working on a new file system to replace the archaic HFS+ file system that macOS currently uses. The company was expected to announce a new file system

Read More
Apple volunteer

APPLE NEWS

Mar 16, 2015

‘Apple Global Volunteer Program’ will let employees sign up to help local communities

Evan Selleck

Apple is no stranger to donating large sums of money to a cause, or to even help diversification within the tech industry. But now it's aiming to donate some individual human hours as well,

Read More