iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5 Release Candidate Download Available Now

Apple has seeded the release candidate versions of iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5 to developers after releasing the fourth beta last week. The upcoming point release of iOS 15 does not contain any major new features or changes.

You can download the iOS 15.5 or iPadOS 15.5 beta on your iPhone/iPad by navigating to Settings -> General -> Software Update. The update will only show up on your iPhone or iPad if the developer beta profile is installed. If you are in the public beta channel, you should get the update within the next 24 hours.

iOS 15.5 beta 1 included new “Request” and “Send” buttons for Apple Cash in the Wallet app, Wi-Fi signal bars for HomePod in the Home app, support for external payment links in Reader apps, and other minor changes. The second iOS 15.5 beta didn’t have many features to add to the list.

The third beta build of iOS 15.5 included a list of “Sensitive Locations” that were blocked from Memories in the Photos app. Like the fourth beta build of iOS 15.5, the release candidate build is unlikely to contain any major changes or enhancements. Most of the work is done to polish the user experience behind the scenes at this stage.

Alongside iOS 15.5 release candidate, Apple also seeded the release candidate builds of watchOS 8.6, tvOS 15.5, and macOS Monterey 12.4 to developers.

Notice anything new in the iOS 15.5 release candidate? Drop a comment below and let us know.