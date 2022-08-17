iOS 15.6.1 and iPadOS 15.6.1 Download Available Now

Apple today released iOS 15.6.1 and iPadOS 15.6.1 to the general public. The new iPhone software updates can now be installed on all the compatible iPhones and iPads. Just like the previous iOS 15.6 update, this point release of iOS 15 does not contain any major new features. However, there are several minor improvements and changes under the hood.

You can download the iOS 15.6.1 or iPadOS 15.6.1 update on your iPhone/iPad by navigating to Settings → General → Software Update. Unlike the beta update builds, which show up on your iPhone or iPad only if the developer/public beta profile is installed, these updates are available to all the devices that are compatible with iOS 15. If you don’t see the update on your iPhone right away, don’t worry. Your iPhone will receive the update within the next 24 hours.

Based on Apple’s release notes, only bug fixes and security improvements are included in this update. While we’re all expecting iOS 15.5 to be the final point release of iOS 15, it now seems that iOS 15.6 is the last version of this update. Apple has already showcased iOS 16 and the features it will bring, so it isn’t adding any major new features to iOS 15 now.

Although there aren’t many features and improvements, we strongly suggest you upgrade to the latest version of iOS on your device. The new OS update comes with the latest security patches and bug fixes that will improve your overall iPhone experience. Alongside iOS 15.6.1 and iPadOS 15.6.1, Apple has also released the watchOS 8.7.1, tvOS 15.6.1, and macOS Monterey 12.5.1 for all the compatible models.