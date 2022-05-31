iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 Beta 2 Download Available Now

Apple today released the second beta of iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 to developers. This follows the release of the first beta of iOS 15.6 to the public two weeks ago.

You can download the iOS 15.6 or iPadOS 15.6 Beta 2 on your iPhone/iPad by navigating to Settings > General > Software Update. The update will only show up on your iPhone or iPad if the developer beta profile is installed. If you are in the public beta channel, you should get the update within the next 24 hours.

iOS 15.5 was expected to be the final point release of iOS 15 ahead of the iOS 16 reveal at WWDC. Now, iOS 15.6 is probably the final point release. Apple has already announced that it will be hosting WWDC 2022 through June 6-10, where it will announce the next version of macOS alongside iOS 16 and iPadOS 16.

Alongside iOS 15.6 beta, Apple also seeded the first beta of watchOS 8.7, tvOS 15.6, and macOS Monterey 12.5 to developers. The first beta build focused on bug fixes and incremental improvements under the hood. So, it is likely the second beta also packs similar changes.

At the moment, the exact changes bundled into iOS 15.6 Beta 2 are unknown, but we will update this post as and when we come across some major changes.