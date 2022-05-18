iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 Beta Download Available Now

BY Chandraveer Mathur

Published 18 May 2022

iOS 15.4
Apple today released the first beta of iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 to developers. This is the first beta release from Apple after releasing iOS 15.5 to the public this month.

You can download the iOS 15.6 or iPadOS 15.6 beta on your iPhone/iPad by navigating to Settings > General > Software Update. The update will only show up on your iPhone or iPad if the developer beta profile is installed. If you are in the public beta channel, you should get the update within the next 24 hours.

iOS 15.5 was expected to be the final point release of iOS 15 ahead of the iOS 16 reveal at WWDC. Now, iOS 15.6 is probably the final point release. Apple has already announced that it will be hosting WWDC 2022 through June 6-10, where it will announce the next version of macOS alongside iOS 16 and iPadOS 16.

Alongside iOS 15.6 beta, Apple also seeded the first beta of watchOS 8.7, tvOS 15.6, and macOS Monterey 12.5 to developers.

At the moment it is unclear what changes iOS 15.6 packs, but we will update this post as and when we come across some major changes.

