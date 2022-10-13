iOS 16.0.3 Battery Drain Test on iPhone 13, iPhone 12, and Older iPhones

Apple released iOS 16.0.3 to the general public earlier this week. While the new version doesn’t pack a lot of features and changes, it comes with much-needed fixes for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro’s Camera app. Even though the official changelog doesn’t say anything about battery life, a lot of iOS users have been complaining about it since the version’s release.

Nonetheless, every time user upgrades to the new iOS software, they’re wary of the effect it would have on their iPhone’s battery life. A newly published video on YouTube has now showcased the battery life performance of various iPhones running on iOS 16.0.3.

The video was posted on YouTube by the channel iAppleBytes. In the video, iPhone 8, iPhone SE, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 12, and iPhone 13 can be seen running the latest version of iOS, i.e., iOS 16.0.3.

The YouTuber used the reputed benchmarking utility Geekbench to test the battery life. To standardize the test, all the iPhones were charged to 100 percent and then set to run at 25 percent screen brightness. The auto-brightness setting was turned off. The phones were also connected to the same Wi-Fi.

Smaller iPhones, such as the iPhone SE and iPhone 8, lasted only 3 to 3 and a half hours before their battery ran out. The iPhone XR and the iPhone 11 lasted much longer than the smaller iPhones, with their runtime of about 5 hours and 30 minutes. On the other hand, iPhone 13 left every other iPhone in the dust with a total time of 9 hours and 19 minutes.

Compared to the iOS 16’s initial release battery test, it seems that the iOS 16.0.3 does not contain any changes when it comes to battery experience. You can check out the full video down below:

Have you installed iOS 16.0.3 on your iPhone? How has your phone’s performance and battery life been? Drop a comment down below and let us know!