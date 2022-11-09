iOS 16.1.1 and iPadOS 16.1.1 Download Available Now

Apple officially released iOS 16.1.1 stable version to public users today. You can now download and install the latest iOS 16.1.1 update, which comes with many bug fixes and minor yet meaningful new changes on your iPhone.

Even though it has been just a few days since iOS 16.1 was released, there have been several issues affecting iPhone users’ experience. A number of bugs have been fixed, including the infamous Wi-Fi bug that many users have been reporting about. Moreover, iOS 16.1.1 brings performance improvements. We are hoping that it also improves the battery life experience, but it is still early to say.

In addition, as promised, Apple has also fixed the issue SKAdNetwork with iOS 16.1.1. For those unaware, SKAdNetwork is a framework that allows advertisers to measure their ads’ performance by attributing app installation to specific campaigns. Apple said that an issue impacting SKAdNetwork for users on iOS 16.1 began on November 3. The fix is included in the latest iOS release.

Apple’s official release notes say the new build includes “bug fixes and security updates and is recommended for all users.” It comes with the build number 20B101. Along with iOS 16.1.1, Apple has also released iPadOS 16.1.1, watchOS 9.1.1, and macOS 13.0.1.

Source: Apple Releases