iOS 16.1.2 Download Available Now

BY Sriansh

Published 30 Nov 2022

iPhone 14 Pro iOS 16.1

Apple officially released iOS 16.1.2 stable version to public users today. You can now download and install the latest iOS 16.1.2 update, which comes with many bug fixes and minor changes intended for your iPhone 14.

Apple released iOS 16.1.1 earlier this month with many bug fixes and changes. Yet, there have been several issues affecting iPhone users’ experience. Apple now says that a number of bugs have been fixed with the new version. Here’s the official changelog for today’s update:

  • Improved compatibility with wireless carriers
  • Crash Detection optimizations on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models

Many iPhone 14 users have been reporting that their new phone is accidentally triggering the feature and calling emergency services. Since the Crash Detection feature relies on algorithms to detect potential crashes, Apple has likely tweaked the system to make those algorithms more accurate with iOS 16.1.2.

You can download the latest build on your iPhone by navigating to Settings → General → Software Update. The build number for iOS 16.1.2 is 20B110. The download and installation time may depend on your iPhone model and internet connection speed.

Have you already installed the update on your device? How’s your experience been with it so far? Which feature did you like the most? Drop a comment down below and let us know!

Source: Apple Releases

