iOS 16.1 Could Allow Users to Delete iPhone’s Built-In Wallet App

A recent report indicates that users will be able to delete the built-in Wallet app on iPhones running iOS 16.1.

The Wallet App that comes pre-installed on the current iOS version serves different purposes. Besides managing credit and debit cards through Apple Pay, the app also stores transit cards, tickets, and loyalty cards.

Currently, users can’t uninstall the Wallet App from their Apple devices. But the upcoming iOS version could change that.

On Tuesday, Apple rolled out the latest beta version of its mobile operating system, iOS 16 beta 7 and iPadOS 16.1. At first glance, neither release packs any notable upgrade over the previous beta versions.

However, an in-depth look at the iPadOS 16.1 by 9to5Mac revealed a slight change in the operating system’s internal code.

The publication found lines of code suggesting that users can uninstall the Wallet App from their devices. Since the iPadOS is heavily based on iOS, it’s safe to assume that this feature could extend to the iPhone.

Why is Apple Allowing Users to Delete the Wallet app?

Well, the reason is unclear. However, the publication speculates that the move may result from antitrust concerns over Apple Pay.

In May, the European Union criticized the Cupertino-based company for restricting the iPhone’s NFC technology to its payment platform. Two months later, US-based law firm Hagens Berman filed a class action lawsuit against Apple for forcing card companies to signup for Apple Pay.

Apple appears to be addressing some of these concerns with iOS 16.

For example, the upcoming operating system is finally bringing Apple Pay to third-party browsers such as Edge and Chrome. By letting users delete the Wallet app, Apple may be looking to ease the antitrust concerns over its payment platform.