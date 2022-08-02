iOS 16 Beta Brings Apple Pay to Edge and Chrome on iPhone

BY Jeff

Published 2 Aug 2022

The newest iOS 16 beta allows support for Apple Pay in third-party browsers, including Edge and Chrome.

Currently, Apple Pay only works in Safari on iOS 15. However, iOS developer Steve Moser pointed out on Twitter the change in policy.

In iOS 16 beta 4, Moser was able to get the payment service to work in Edge and Chrome, noticing the “Continue with Apple Pay” option. He also pointed out that the same is not true with the latest macOS beta.

However, previous versions of iOS 16 beta 2 and beta 3 had allowed users the option to pay with Apple Pay on Firefox. The Verge reports that two Reddit users posted earlier this month that they were able to make purchases in Firefox in either of those versions. 

Prior to this update, Apple only allowed Apple Pay web purchases on Safari. Requiring all iOS web browsers to use Apple’s WebKit rendering engine assured that no other browser could render pages faster than Safari. This meant that there were limits to the functionality of third-party web browsers only offered on Safari on iPhones and iPads.

The Digital Markets Act in the European Union might be the cause for the change. The upcoming antitrust legislation argues that web browser engines are “a service that should be protected from anti-competitive gatekeeper-imposed limitations.” It is expected to become law next year.

Source:  9to5Mac

Related Articles

apple logo

Apple Reports $19.4B Profit & Record Q3 2022 Revenue Despite Supply Chain Disruption

Sriansh
Apple Store Logo

Apple Delays Plans to Open First Store in India, Again

Sriansh
Image of the 2019 Mac Pro

Gurman: Apple to Release M2 Mac Pro in 2023, No M2 Mac mini Redesign in the Works

Dave Johnson
Image of a chip expert on an Apple computer

Apple’s Top Chip Expert Reportedly Joins Samsung

Dave Johnson
must-have-ipad-pro-pencil-apps-featured

IPAD PRO 2

Oct 30, 2016

11 Must Have Apps for Apple Pencil and iPad Pro Users

Khamosh Pathak

iPad Pro is a beast of a machine. Yes, it runs iOS but don’t let that fool you. iOS has many ways to be productive and for doing creative work. Granted, it’s different

Read More

MACOS

Jun 13, 2016

‘Apple File System’ Is the Company’s New File System for watchOS, iOS, tvOS, and macOS

Rajesh Pandey

It has long been rumored that Apple is working on a new file system to replace the archaic HFS+ file system that macOS currently uses. The company was expected to announce a new file system

Read More
Apple volunteer

APPLE NEWS

Mar 16, 2015

‘Apple Global Volunteer Program’ will let employees sign up to help local communities

Evan Selleck

Apple is no stranger to donating large sums of money to a cause, or to even help diversification within the tech industry. But now it's aiming to donate some individual human hours as well,

Read More

Want to know more about apple Products

We launch new articles subscribe and get updated. MAX 1 email a week. No spam, ever.

Cancel