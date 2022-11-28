iOS 16.2 (b) Rapid Security Response Update Available For Beta Testers

Two weeks after testing it for the first time, Apple today released the second Rapid Security Response Update for iOS 16.2 beta testers. The update, called iOS Security Response 16.2 (b), is available for download for users on iOS 16.2 Beta 3.

Rapid Security Response is one of the best new features of iOS 16. It allows Apple to push important security updates to compatible iPhones quickly. Using this feature, Apple can deliver important fixes to its users without requiring a full iOS update.

There is currently no information about what the second Rapid Security Response Update brings, but it seems nothing major is included in the build, given its size is about 3MB. We’ll update this post as and when we hear more about the update. The iOS Security Response 16.2 (b) shows up normally as any other iOS update, available via Settings → General → Software Update.

While it shows up normally as any other iOS update, its installation takes only a couple of minutes to download and prepare, followed by a quick restart. After installing the update, the software shows as iOS 16.2 (b) in the About section of the Settings app. What’s interesting is that users can also uninstall the Rapid Security Response update if they wish to.

Have you installed iOS Security Response 16.2 (b) on your iPhone? What changes have you noticed? Let us know in the comments section below!

Source: Apple Releases