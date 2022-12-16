iOS 16.2 Battery Drain Test on iPhone 13, iPhone 12, and Older iPhones

Apple released iOS 16.2 to the public earlier this week. The update includes a number of features, such as Apple Music Sing, new widgets, and support for 5G in India. Some users may be concerned about how the update will impact their iPhone’s battery life, but a video on YouTube has now demonstrated the battery performance test of various iPhones running on iOS 16.2.

The video was posted on YouTube by the channel iAppleBytes. In the video, iPhone 8, iPhone SE, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 12, and iPhone 13 can be seen running the latest version of iOS, i.e., iOS 16.2.

To test the battery life of the iPhones running iOS 16.2, the YouTuber used Geekbench, a well-respected benchmarking utility. All of the iPhones were charged to 100%, set to run at 25% screen brightness with the auto-brightness setting turned off, and connected to the same Wi-Fi network. This was done to ensure consistency in the test.

iOS 16.2 Battery Test Results: Same as iOS 16.1

The smaller iPhones, such as the iPhone SE 2022 and iPhone 8, only had a battery life of 3-3.5 hours. The iPhone XR and iPhone 11 had a longer battery life of about 5 hours and 45 minutes. The iPhone 13 had the longest battery life of all the phones tested, lasting for 8 hours and 20 minutes. However, this was much shorter than the iPhone 13’s battery life on iOS 16.1.

Compared to the iOS 16.1 battery test, it seems that iOS 16.2 does not bring significant improvements in the battery department. In fact, it has worse battery performance than iOS 16.1 on many iPhone models. While many users have been claiming that iOS 16.2 boasts better battery life, the video suggests otherwise.

Have you installed iOS 16.2 on your iPhone? How has your phone’s performance and battery life been? Drop a comment down below and let us know!