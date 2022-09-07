iOS 16 Release Candidate Download Available Now

BY Sriansh

Published 7 Sep 2022

iOS 16 Beta Featured Image

Apple today released the Release Candidate version of iOS 16 to developers. The iOS 16 RC release comes only a week after Apple seeded the seventh beta of iOS 16. The Release Candidate version represents the final version of iOS 16 that will be released to the general public next week. 

You can download the latest Release Candidate of iOS 16 on your iPhone by navigating to Settings > General > Software Update. The update should show up on your iPhone if the developer beta profile is installed on your device. However, if you are on the public beta channel, you will get the update within the next 24 hours. We will update this post as and when the public beta build is released. 

While iOS 16 betas are meant for developers to test new features, Apple has fixed all the major bugs found in the previous iOS 16 betas. The iOS 16 RC release is the same software that will be released to the public next week, so installing this on your device is safe. It should, however, be noted that iOS 16 is compatible only with the iPhone 8 and models released after it. 

Announced back in June 2022, iOS 16 brings a new revamped Lock Screen, Shared iCloud Photo Library, improvements to first-party apps, such as Messages, Mail, and much more. Apple is hosting its ‘Far Out’ event next month to announce iPhone 14 series and Apple Watch Series 8. While we already know what the new version brings to the table, we expect to hear more about iOS 16 at the event.

Along with iOS 16 Release Candidate, Apple also released RC versions of tvOS 16 and watchOS 9. Have you installed the latest updates on your devices? Drop a comment and let us know! 

