iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 Release Candidate Download Available Now

Two weeks after releasing the fourth iOS 16.2 developer beta, Apple today released iOS 16.2 RC to registered developers. Along with the new iOS build, Apple has also released watchOS 9.2 and iPadOS 16.2 Release Candidate to developers.

To download the latest build of iOS, go to Settings → General → Software Update on your iPhone. If you have the developer beta profile installed on your device, the update should be available shortly. If you are on the public beta channel, you will receive the update within the next 24 hours. We will update this post when the public beta build is released.

This is the last build from Apple as a part of its iOS 16.2 beta testing channel. It will be the same stable iOS 16.2 version that will be shipped to the public next week. Since this is the last build, you can safely install it on your primary device.

Coming to iOS 16.2 compatibility, all the devices eligible to install iOS 16 can download the latest build. It’s worth noting that iOS 16 is compatible only with the iPhone 8 and models released after it. Support for several older iPhones, including the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, and original iPhone SE, has been dropped.

iOS 16.2 contains many new features, such as the new Freeform app, the ability to use Stage Manager on iPads with an external display, and a revamped Home app architecture. In addition, the iOS 16.2 update adds support for 5G networks in India, a new Medication widget, and new options for Always On Display on iPhone 14 Pro.

Have you installed the RC build of iOS 16.2 on your device? Have you noticed any changes from the last beta? Which feature did you like the most? Drop a comment down below and let us know!

Source: Apple Releases