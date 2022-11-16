iOS 16.2 Beta Changes How Always On Display Works on Your iPhone 14 Pro

BY Sriansh

Published 16 Nov 2022

iPhone 14 Pro LI Features iOS 16.2

Apple released iOS 16.2 Beta 3 earlier this week. While the beta doesn’t pack a lot of changes and features — Apple still says the build contains “bug fixes and performance improvements” — a new option has been added to the Always On Display settings that change how it works. 

In the ‘Display and Brightness’ menu, three new options have been added. By default, the iPhone 14 Pro’s always-on display “dims the Lock Screen when you lock your device or leave it idle, while still knowing helpful information like the time, widgets, and notifications.”

But now, you can prevent the Always On Display from showing the wallpaper and any new notifications. If you toggle off the wallpaper and notifications features, the Always-On display on the iPhone 14 Pro will show a black frame and the time displayed alongside your Lock Screen widgets, much like how many Android phones work. 

The new controls may be helpful to customers who were unhappy with the original implementation of the Always On display. With the updated option, users can enjoy a much simpler always-on display interface, and it may also just help them save some battery power.

Apple is expected to release the stable version of iOS 16.2 to the public in December. Along with the new Always On Display options, the new update will bring new features such as the Freeform app, support for 5G networks in India, and more. Are you looking forward to the next iOS update? Let us know in the comments section below!

Image Via: AppleInsider

Related Articles

Car Crash Detection iPhone 14 Feature Mistakingly Calling 911 During Roller Coaster Rides

Sriansh

Report: A16 Bionic Production Costs Twice as Much as the A15

Sriansh
iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus Was Originally Going to Be Called ‘iPhone 14 Max’

Sriansh

Apple Could Differentiate More Between iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max Features

Sriansh
must-have-ipad-pro-pencil-apps-featured

IPAD PRO 2

Oct 30, 2016

11 Must Have Apps for Apple Pencil and iPad Pro Users

Khamosh Pathak

iPad Pro is a beast of a machine. Yes, it runs iOS but don’t let that fool you. iOS has many ways to be productive and for doing creative work. Granted, it’s different

Read More

MACOS

Jun 13, 2016

‘Apple File System’ Is the Company’s New File System for watchOS, iOS, tvOS, and macOS

Rajesh Pandey

It has long been rumored that Apple is working on a new file system to replace the archaic HFS+ file system that macOS currently uses. The company was expected to announce a new file system

Read More
Apple volunteer

APPLE NEWS

Mar 16, 2015

‘Apple Global Volunteer Program’ will let employees sign up to help local communities

Evan Selleck

Apple is no stranger to donating large sums of money to a cause, or to even help diversification within the tech industry. But now it's aiming to donate some individual human hours as well,

Read More

Want to know more about apple Products

We launch new articles subscribe and get updated. MAX 1 email a week. No spam, ever.

Cancel