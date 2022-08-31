iPhone 14 Could Offer Satellite Communication For Emergency SOS

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo’s latest report indicates that the iPhone 14 could come with satellite communication features. However, the iPhone maker has to negotiate a business model with carriers to include the feature.

Last year, Verizon partnered with Amazon’s Kuiper satellite project to expand 5G coverage. Similarly, T-Mobile announced that it’s working with SpaceX to launch satellite-based emergency communications.

Now it appears Apple may offer something similar on the next iPhone.

According to Ming-Chi Kuo, the forthcoming iPhone 14 lineup might come with satellite communication. That way, users can leverage the technology’s texting and voice services during emergencies.

Kuo wrote in his Medium post:

“Satellite communication is one of iPhone 14’s test items before mass production, and Apple had completed hardware tests for this feature. iPhone 14’s satellite communication mainly provides emergency texting/voice services.”

The analyst noted that the feature depends entirely on the iPhone maker’s negotiations with carriers. Here’s why it matters.

iPhone 13 and its Rumored Satellite Communication Features

In 2021, several publications predicted that the iPhone 13 would have satellite communication features. But that wasn’t the case.

Well, there’s a reason for that, according to Kuo.

In his medium post, the Apple analyst claimed that Apple had already completed the hardware development of satellite communication in the iPhone 13. Sadly, the company couldn’t figure out how to partner with a service provider. So, the feature was never implemented.

“The lack of support is because the business model had not been negotiated,” says Kuo.

As Apple works to bring satellite communication to the iPhone, the company may have to strike deals with international carriers and governments. This is especially crucial because satellite networks work worldwide in most cases.

Finally, Kuo admitted that predicting the precise time the iPhone will have satellite communication service is challenging. “But I believe it will happen eventually,” he concluded.