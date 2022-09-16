iPhone 14 Pro’s Always-on Display Turns Off In These 8 Scenarios

BY Sriansh

Published 16 Sep 2022

iPhone 14 Pro Always On

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are the first iPhones to come with an always-on display. However, the display turns off in various situations to save battery life and accidental touches. Apple has now detailed all the scenarios in a support document.

According to Apple, the iPhone 14 Pro’s always-on display goes completely dark when:

  • Your iPhone is lying face down
  • Your iPhone is in your pocket or bag
  • Sleep Focus is on
  • Low Power Mode is on
  • Your iPhone is connected to CarPlay
  • You’re using Continuity Camera
  • You haven’t used your iPhone for a while
  • Your iPhone detects that you moved away from it with a paired Apple Watch

According to Apple’s support document, your iPhone 14 Pro/Pro Max learns your “activity patterns” and turns on/off the always-on display accordingly. Apple, for example, claims that the always-on display will enable/disable itself based on the user’s alarm or sleep schedule.

Moreover, if you move away from your iPhone wearing the Apple Watch, the always-on display mode disables itself. Apple says it automatically turns on when your Apple Watch is close to your iPhone again. 

For those unaware, both the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have the Always-On feature. A dim Lock Screen is displayed when the feature is activated. This dim screen shows helpful information, which includes the time, Lock Screen widgets, and wallpaper. 

When the feature is enabled, the Super Retina XDR panel on the iPhone 14 Pro lineup goes as low as 1Hz. To maximize battery life, Apple has also added a dedicated co-processor to its A16 Bionic chip.

It’s also worth noting that the iPhone 14 Pro/Pro Max ship with the always-on display enabled by default. Users can turn it off by going to the Settings app, tapping on the Display & Brightness menu, and then turning off Always On.

Source: Apple | Via: MacRumors

