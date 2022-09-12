iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Battery Capacities Revealed

Apple introduced the iPhone 14 series last week. During the launch, Apple announced that the new iPhone 14 and 14 Pro models would offer “all-day battery life,” but it didn’t reveal the exact battery capacity of the new lineup. A new report has now revealed more details on the battery inside each of the iPhone 14 models.

MacRumors spotted each iPhone 14 model’s battery size published in the Chinese regulatory database. The report reveals that three of the four iPhone 14 models feature bigger batteries compared to their iPhone 13 counterparts. However, the iPhone 14 Pro Max, Apple’s latest big-screen smartphone with all the premium features, is equipped with a slightly smaller battery compared to the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The following table shows how Apple’s new iPhone 14 models compare to their iPhone 13 predecessors in terms of mAh capacity:

Model Battery Model Battery iPhone 14 3,279 mAh iPhone 13 3,227 mAh iPhone 14 Plus 4,325 mAh iPhone 13 mini 2,406 mAh iPhone 14 Pro 3,200 mAh iPhone 13 Pro 3,095 mAh iPhone 14 Pro Max 4,323 mAh iPhone 13 Pro Max 4,352 mAh

As we can see in the table given above, the iPhone 14 features (more or less) the same battery as the iPhone 13. On the other hand, iPhone 14 Pro comes with a slightly bigger battery than the iPhone 13 Pro (~105 mAh bigger). The iPhone 14 Plus model, which is the first 6.7-inch low-cost iPhone, features a similar battery (4,325 mAh) as the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Talking about the iPhone 14 Plus, Apple says that it features the longest battery life ever of any iPhone. This isn’t entirely true, as Apple’s tech specs indicate the iPhone 14 Pro Max still gets the longest battery life for video playback. This is probably due to its 120Hz ProMotion display’s ability to ramp down the refresh rate.

While battery capacity is never an actual representation of how the iPhone would perform in real life, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are powered by Apple’s new A16 Bionic chipset. Given the chipset is based on the newer 4nm node process architecture, it should provide better battery life than the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max (which was already class-leading).

Announced last week, Apple’s iPhone 14 series has been available to pre-order since September 9. iPhone 14, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max will be available from September 16, while iPhone 14 Plus will go on sale next month. Have you placed your pre-order of the iPhone 14 or 14 Pro? Which feature are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments section below!

Via: MacRumors