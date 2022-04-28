Leaked iPhone 14 Panels Substantiate the Possibility of Taller Displays

Several rumors about the iPhone 14 series independently suggest that the product lineup will be the first without a “mini” model. Additionally, the iPhone 14 Pro models are expected to have taller displays due to the dismissal of the notch in favor of a hole + pill-shaped cutout for the FaceTime camera and Face ID hardware. An image leaked online suggests these rumors could be true.

According to leaked images shared on the Chinese blogging platform Weibo, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have a slightly different aspect ratio of 19.5:9 as opposed to the iPhone 13 series models’ 20:9 ratio. This revelation corroborates previous rumors that suggested the 5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini’s replacement would be 6.1-inch and 6.4-inch models.

However, previous rumors from reliable sources, such as Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and the new leak suggest the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be taller to accommodate the unique cutouts in the display that replace the notch. The leaked image also substantiates the previous speculation that the vanilla iPhone 14 will continue using its predecessor’s notch, albeit with slight dimensional changes.

One important aspect to note is that based on leaked dimensions of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Max, it is possible the second device from the left is the iPhone 14 Pro while the third one is the iPhone 14 Max.

