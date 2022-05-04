WWDC 2022 Guests Chosen Via Raffle Will be the First to Visit Apple Park’s New Developer Center

BY Anu Joy Published 4 May 2022

Last month, Apple sent out invites for its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2022. Like previous iterations in the wake of the pandemic, this year’s event will be virtual. However, the iPhone maker has announced that it will be hosting an in-person event for developers, who will be invited to watch the keynote and explore the brand-new Developer Center. Additionally, the firm has shared details pertaining to the allocation of tickets.

WWDC 2022 will be held at Apple Park from June 6 to 10. This will be the first event with a limited in-person audience since WWDC 2019, as subsequent conferences were exclusively held online.

Developers who are interested in attending WWDC 2022 in person will have to submit a request. Apple details the eligibility criteria and how to submit the application:

Attending this event is free and open to members of the Apple Developer Program and Apple Developer Enterprise Program. Invitations will be allocated through a random selection process and are non-transferrable.

Submissions are open from May 9 through May 11. Developers will be notified of their application status by May 12 at 6:00 pm PT. Winners of the raffle will get to spend the entire day at Apple Park and watch the keynote and State of the Union videos in person. Moreover, they will get to check out the brand-new Developer Center for the first time.

Although details about the Developer Center remain shrouded in mystery, Apple exec Phil Schiller had revealed last year that it was being built at the Apple Park. It is speculated that the space could be utilized by developers to seek help from Apple engineers, which is similar to the “Compatibility Labs” program that was launched back in 2010.

Meanwhile, Apple has laid down a few health and safety protocols that need to be followed by the attendees. According to the guidelines, they will need to carry proof of a negative COVID-19 test at least three days before the event. Masks have been deemed optional by the company. A comprehensive list of requirements will be provided to attendees before the event.