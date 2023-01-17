New 16-Inch MacBook Pro Offers Longest Battery Life Ever on a Mac

According to Apple, the new 16-inch MacBook Pro offers up to 22 hours of battery life — the longest ever on a Mac.

The newly-announced M2-series iteration of the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models have several improvements over the previous generation.

For example, the laptops now include support for HDMI 2.1 for running an 8K display at 60Hz. Also, thanks to the M2 Max chip, buyers can now configure their MacBook Pro with up to 96GB of RAM.

However, the most exciting improvement to the new MacBook Pro models might be the improved battery life.

According to Apple, the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models now offer an additional one hour of battery life over their predecessor. That means the 14-inch model’s battery life rises from 17 to 18 hours. Similarly, the 16-inch model is increasing from 21 to 22 hours.

In other words, Apple’s new 16-inch MacBook Pro model offers the most extended battery life ever on a Mac.

Apple can’t increase the 16-inch MacBook Pro’s 99.6 watt-hours battery capacity due to FAA restrictions for flight. So it’s safe to say that the improved battery life results from a more efficient M2-series chip, not an increase in battery capacity.

“The power-efficient performance of Apple silicon helps the new MacBook Pro achieve the longest battery life ever in a Mac — up to 22 hours,” says Apple. “This results in less time needing to be plugged in and less energy consumed over its lifetime.”

That brings us to the charging cable.

New MacBook Pro Models Come With Color-Matched MagSafe Charging Cables

Before now, Apple only shipped white MagSafe charging cables with the MacBook Pro, whether the laptop is space grey or silver.

Admittedly, the charging cable color choice isn’t a massive issue. However, it resulted in a mismatch that some users consider unappealing. The M2 MacBook Air addressed this issue last year, shipping four different versions of the MagSafe cable based on the laptop’s color.

Apple is now extending the same design aesthetic to the new MacBook Pro models.

That means users that buy the new MacBook Pro in space grey will get a matching MagSafe cable. Similarly, if you buy the silver version of the laptop, you’ll get a silver-colored charging cable.