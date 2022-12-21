New Apple Watches to Rely on Their Built-In GPS Sensors

BY Dave Johnson

Published 21 Dec 2022

A new report suggests that the Apple Watch Series 8, Ultra, and second-generation SE won’t piggyback off the iPhone’s GPS to work. Instead, the new smartwatches will rely on their GPS. 

Before now, Apple Watches had always relied on the GPS from your iPhone for location tracking; for good reasons. 

Unlike several fitness trackers on the market, the Apple Watch doesn’t offer a battery life that lasts all day. Since continuous GPS tracking is a power-intensive feature, it makes sense to offload the activity on the larger iPhone battery. 

There’s just one issue — GPS accuracy. 

Piggybacking off the iPhone’s GPS from an Apple Watch only delivers accurate results when your phone is in your hands. In other words, your phone’s antenna must get a clear view of the sky without any obstruction, a challenging feat in an urban environment. 

Luckily, the new Apple Watches have addressed this issue. According to the tech giant, the Apple Watch Series 8, Ultra, and second-generation SE will rely on their built-in GPS sensors. 

“Apple Watch Ultra, Series 8, and SE (2nd generation) use the built-in Apple Watch GPS even when your iPhone is nearby,” says Apple. “To preserve battery life, older Apple Watch models use the GPS from your iPhone when available.”

How Relying on Built-in GPS Sensors Affects Battery Life

The updates suggest a slight improvement in the latest Apple Watches battery life, but that’s not the case. 

According to a report, Apple Watch Ultra features a 76 percent larger battery than the 45mm and 92 percent bigger than the 41mm Series 8 model. On the other hand, the Apple Watch Series 8 features the same (more or less) battery capacity as the last generation Series 7. 

However, the new features mean your watch won’t have to drain your iPhone’s battery during an outdoor workout. So you’ll be able to exercise for a more extended period without worrying about your devices’ power consumption. 

Besides, Apple added a new low-power mode to watchOS 9 to prolong battery life without compromising heart rate data or GPS. 

Related Articles

Emoji Reactions

Google Message App to Allow Sending Emoji Reactions to iPhones

Dave Johnson
iFixit Apple Watch Ultra Teardown

iFixit Apple Watch Ultra Teardown: Rugged, But Not Easily Repairable

Sriansh

Durability Test: Reviewer Breaks the Apple Watch Ultra with a Hammer

Dave Johnson

Apple Watch Ultra, Watch Series 8, Watch SE 2 Battery Capacities Revealed

Sriansh
must-have-ipad-pro-pencil-apps-featured

IPAD PRO 2

Oct 30, 2016

11 Must Have Apps for Apple Pencil and iPad Pro Users

Khamosh Pathak

iPad Pro is a beast of a machine. Yes, it runs iOS but don’t let that fool you. iOS has many ways to be productive and for doing creative work. Granted, it’s different

Read More

MACOS

Jun 13, 2016

‘Apple File System’ Is the Company’s New File System for watchOS, iOS, tvOS, and macOS

Rajesh Pandey

It has long been rumored that Apple is working on a new file system to replace the archaic HFS+ file system that macOS currently uses. The company was expected to announce a new file system

Read More
Apple volunteer

APPLE NEWS

Mar 16, 2015

‘Apple Global Volunteer Program’ will let employees sign up to help local communities

Evan Selleck

Apple is no stranger to donating large sums of money to a cause, or to even help diversification within the tech industry. But now it's aiming to donate some individual human hours as well,

Read More

Want to know more about apple Products

We launch new articles subscribe and get updated. MAX 1 email a week. No spam, ever.

Cancel