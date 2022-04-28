Should You Save Your iPhone 13 Protective Case for the iPhone 14?

Published 28 Apr 2022

We have come across leaked CAD renders, schematics, and accessory molds of the upcoming iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro in the last few months. However, there has been no tangible way to assess whether we will be able to use iPhone 13 accessories such as phone cases with the upcoming iPhone 14 models.

Phone Case Compatibility

Images of 3D printed mockups of the iPhone 14 models have surfaced, possibly based on accurate dimensional data of the iPhone 14 series. The iPhone 14 series is expected to have a more prominent camera bump, but surprisingly, the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max mockup fits almost perfectly in a case designed for the 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max. So, the two devices could be the exact same size. However, images shared by Japanese outlet Mac Otakara show that the iPhone 14 Max’s dual-lens camera bump does not fill the cutout on the case designed for the iPhone 13 Pro Max’s larger triple-camera setup.

The images also documented the compatibility of the smaller 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro mockups with accessories designed for their corresponding current-generation models. It turns out that the camera bump on the newer models is significantly larger, so it doesn’t fit through the cutouts designed for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro’s camera bumps. Moreover, the iPhone 14 models are physically larger and refuse to fit in the cases of the older models.

Screen Protector Compatibility

Mac Otakara went the extra mile to test the compatibility of the iPhone 13 series screen protectors with the iPhone 14 model mockups. From the testing, two things were immediately apparent.

First, the iPhone 14 models have larger corner radii and thinner bezels around the display. Second, the layout of the FaceTime camera and Face ID hardware on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 models does not match. Leaks have suggested the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models will sport a hole-punch cutout for the front-facing camera and a pill-shaped cutout for the Face ID hardware instead of incorporating all the hardware in a notch.

You could get lucky using an iPhone 13 Pro Max case on the upcoming iPhone 14 Max. Still, virtually no other cases and screen protectors will be compatible between the two generations of the smartphone.