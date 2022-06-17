This Developer’s App Gives the MacBook Notch a Purpose

To some, the display notch on the new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro is an eyesore. Others seem to have accepted it for what it is. On the other end of the spectrum, developers such as Ian Keen are inspired by it, developing a Mac app that gives the eyesore a purpose been Apple did not.

In a series of tweets, Keen shared short clips of how to use his “AirDrop helper” app on notched Macs. His app activates AirDrop when you select files and drag them towards the notch. When a file is brought near the notch, it automatically glows green. When you drop the files in the illuminated notched region, the AirDrop window opens.

Got inspired to build a little airdrop helper app tonight. pic.twitter.com/ywzJzKR0O8 — Ian Keen (@IanKay) June 16, 2022

Keen is also developing a variation of the application for notch-less Macs. The region to drop files is still centered, but isn’t nearly as cool, since there is no notch.

What do ya'll think about this 'notchless' variant? pic.twitter.com/rW3zsy01ub — Ian Keen (@IanKay) June 17, 2022

If you aren’t aware, AirDrop allows you to transfer files between Apple devices as long as they are connected to the same Wi-Fi network. The app essentially serves as a trigger for AirDrop. The experience can be compared to deleting apps or rearranging them on your iPhone. The video suggests the user experience is simple and the app shouldn’t hog resources in the background either.

Keen’s app is still in development and it will be a while before we get to use it on our Macs. The developer says they hope to get a “limited TestFlight” up and running in the next few days. However, we remain surprised why Apple just added a notch to Macs for cosmetic reasons. It would have been phenomenal if this innovation came from the company itself. After all, who doesn’t like a great blend of form and function?