Tim Cook Confirms Apple Will Soon Use Made in America Chips

President Joe Bidden inaugurated the TSMC chip manufacturing plant in the state of Arizona. Apple CEO Tim Cook was present at the event and has confirmed that chips used in some of the upcoming products will be made in America.

A report last week claimed that Apple will starting sourcing chips from the TSMC plant in Arizona starting in 2024. The report has now turned out to be true as TSMC has officially integrated its plant in Arizona. The plans are to start supplying chips from 2024.

The plant will manufacture 4-nanometer and 3-nanometer chips, which will be used in its A-Series and M-Series processors once it becomes operational. Cook lauded the fact that the chips will soon be manufactured in the States and said, “Thanks to the hard work of so many people, these chips can proudly be stamped Made in America.”

Today is only the beginning. Today we’re combining TSMC’s expertise with the unrivaled ingenuity of American workers. We are investing in a stronger brighter future, we are planting our seed in the Arizona desert. And at Apple, we are proud to help nurture its growth.

At the event, TSMC also announced that it is building an additional plant in Arizona. The first plant is expected to be operational in 2024, followed by the second plant in 2026. Upon reaching full capacity, the plants will produce around 600,000 wafers annually. Eventually, we will have Apple products with chips made in America within a few years.

