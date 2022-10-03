Touch ID Might Not Make a Return on iPhone Despite Rumors

BY Dave Johnson

Published 3 Oct 2022

Touch ID

A recent Power On newsletter suggests that Apple is unlikely to bring Touch ID back to the iPhone despite testing it. 

Apple first introduced Face ID in September 2017 on the iPhone X. It’s a facial recognition system to let users securely unlock the iPhone X, authenticate purchases, and sign into apps. 

Since then, several rumors have suggested that the Cupertino-based tech giant could bring Touch ID back to the iPhone.

In June 2021, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo speculated that Apple would use an ender-display fingerprint scanner to bring back Touch ID in 2023. Shortly after the report, rumors of Apple getting a patent allowing the company to add in-display Touch ID to future iPhones surfaced on the internet. 

But that may not be the case. 

A Bloomberg report says that Apple is unlikely to return fingerprint technology to the iPhone anytime soon — despite testing the technology. 

In his latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claims that Apple has experimented with the two typical smartphone fingerprint sensor implementations. These include embedding an in-screen Touch ID in iPhones or adding the sensor to the power button, similar to the iPad mini and iPad Air. 

Touch ID May Not Return to Flagship iPhones

Despite these tests, Gurman believes we’re unlikely to see the two fingerprint options on the iPhone soon. “At this point, I believe Face ID is here to stay and Touch ID won’t be returning to flagship iPhones—at least anytime in the foreseeable future,” the Bloomberg journalist wrote. 

Gurman’s claim buttresses a March 2022 report from Ming-Chi Kuo. At the time, the analyst said that Apple won’t use a fingerprint sensor in the 2023 iPhone 15 and 2024 iPhone 16 models.

However, Apple may not do away with the technology altogether. 

Gurman speculated that the power button of lower-end iPhones — such as the iPhone SE — could still have a fingerprint sensor in the future. However, the Bloomberg journalist quickly notes that he hasn’t “heard anything about that actually being in the pipeline.”

In other words, Face ID is here to stay. 

Related Articles

Durability Test: Reviewer Breaks the Apple Watch Ultra with a Hammer

Dave Johnson
AirPods Pro

Apple: Don’t Use Second-Generation AirPods Pro Ear Tips With the Original AirPods Pro

Dave Johnson
Drop test

Reviewer Pits iPhone 14 Pro Max Against Galaxy S22 Ultra in a Drop Test

Dave Johnson
ifixit teardown

iFixit iPhone 14 Teardown: Square Plastic Replaces SIM Card Tray on U.S. Models

Dave Johnson
must-have-ipad-pro-pencil-apps-featured

IPAD PRO 2

Oct 30, 2016

11 Must Have Apps for Apple Pencil and iPad Pro Users

Khamosh Pathak

iPad Pro is a beast of a machine. Yes, it runs iOS but don’t let that fool you. iOS has many ways to be productive and for doing creative work. Granted, it’s different

Read More

MACOS

Jun 13, 2016

‘Apple File System’ Is the Company’s New File System for watchOS, iOS, tvOS, and macOS

Rajesh Pandey

It has long been rumored that Apple is working on a new file system to replace the archaic HFS+ file system that macOS currently uses. The company was expected to announce a new file system

Read More
Apple volunteer

APPLE NEWS

Mar 16, 2015

‘Apple Global Volunteer Program’ will let employees sign up to help local communities

Evan Selleck

Apple is no stranger to donating large sums of money to a cause, or to even help diversification within the tech industry. But now it's aiming to donate some individual human hours as well,

Read More

Want to know more about apple Products

We launch new articles subscribe and get updated. MAX 1 email a week. No spam, ever.

Cancel