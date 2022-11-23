Workers at China iPhone 14 Factory Clash With Police

BY Sriansh

Published 23 Nov 2022

Workers at the Foxconn iPhone factory in Zhengzhou, China, have clashed with the local police following several issues. Numerous videos have surfaced online showing brutal clashes between factory workers and the Chinese authorities (dressed in hazmat suits). Several videos of the scenes were live-streamed by factory workers before Chinese censors took them down. 

Several factors have led to the protest. Workers have complained about the food they have been provided with. There are also reports that Foxconn has denied bonuses to those who have been quarantined before hitting assembly lines. It is thought that the financial penalty, coupled with the rudimentary living conditions and the ongoing fear of infection, has culminated in a crisis.

Around 200,000 people work at Foxconn’s Zhengzhou iPhone factory in China. The factory is responsible for manufacturing a large chunk of all the iPhone 14 units sold worldwide. And this is not the first time issues are popping up at the Foxconn factory in China. COVID lockdowns and strict rules have made it difficult to keep employees on-site.

While Foxconn has offered bonuses and ramped up production at a factory in Shenzhen in an effort to mitigate supply issues, workers at the Zhengzhou plant have accused the company of failing to live up to its contracts.

“They changed the contract so that we could not get the subsidy as they had promised. They quarantine us but don’t provide food,” said one Foxconn worker on video shared online. “If they do not address our needs, we will keep fighting.”

While Apple is planning to diversify its products’ manufacturing around the world, the current situation in China seems quite worrying, especially with the holiday season ahead. The iPhone 14 Pro is already short in supply, and the company has warned potential buyers that they’ll have to dig hard to find a unit in the coming months. 

Via: Financial Times

Related Articles

Apple logo 2022

Apple Will Start Sourcing Chips From the US in 2024

Sriansh

Emergency SOS via Satellite Feature to Extend to More Countries

Dave Johnson
Apple logo store

Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Apple for for Tracking Users Without Consent

Sriansh

Tim Cook: Apple is Being Very Deliberate with New Hires

Dave Johnson
must-have-ipad-pro-pencil-apps-featured

IPAD PRO 2

Oct 30, 2016

11 Must Have Apps for Apple Pencil and iPad Pro Users

Khamosh Pathak

iPad Pro is a beast of a machine. Yes, it runs iOS but don’t let that fool you. iOS has many ways to be productive and for doing creative work. Granted, it’s different

Read More

MACOS

Jun 13, 2016

‘Apple File System’ Is the Company’s New File System for watchOS, iOS, tvOS, and macOS

Rajesh Pandey

It has long been rumored that Apple is working on a new file system to replace the archaic HFS+ file system that macOS currently uses. The company was expected to announce a new file system

Read More
Apple volunteer

APPLE NEWS

Mar 16, 2015

‘Apple Global Volunteer Program’ will let employees sign up to help local communities

Evan Selleck

Apple is no stranger to donating large sums of money to a cause, or to even help diversification within the tech industry. But now it's aiming to donate some individual human hours as well,

Read More

Want to know more about apple Products

We launch new articles subscribe and get updated. MAX 1 email a week. No spam, ever.

Cancel