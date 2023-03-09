2024 OLED iPad Pro Could Cost More than Current Models

BY Dave Johnson

Published 9 Mar 2023

2024 OLED iPad Pro

A recent report suggests that Apple’s forthcoming OLED iPad Pro could be significantly more expensive than the current iPad Pro models. 

Last week, the Korean publication The Elec claimed that Apple could announce 13-inch and 11-inch OLED iPad Pro models next year. Furthermore, the forthcoming iPad Pros could cost significantly more than the current models. 

Now the publication is doubling down on its previous report. 

Citing industry sources, The Elec claims that the 11-inch OLED iPad Pro prices could start at $1,500 — 80 percent more than the current model. Similarly, the 13-inch model could cost as much as $1,800, a significant price surge from the current $1,099 pricing.

In other words, the 2024 OLED iPad prices will rival the 14-inch MacBook Pro and 13.6 MacBook Air with an M2 chip. So what’s responsible for the price surge? 

Why 2024 OLED iPad Pro Models Could Be More Expensive

The primary reason for the forthcoming iPad Pro models’ price surge is the OLED display.  

Apple is reportedly negotiating with Samsung and LG Display on the price of supplying the panel. However, expert Ross Young says Apple’s display requirement will lead to a pricier OLED panel than the other OLED panels on the market. 

According to The Elec, OLED panels supplied for existing 10-inch devices costs roughly $100 to $150. Meanwhile, the requirement for Apple’s 11-inch and 13-inch panels could raise the price to $270 and $350, respectively. 

However, the publication admits that current OLED iPad Pro price estimates still need to be finalized. Since the expected panels from LG and Samsung are still in development, the prices could change. 

In the meantime, the reaction to the 2024 iPad Pro models’ projected pricing is mixed.

As some tech reviewers point out, the price hike is reasonable considering the switch to superior OLED technology. However, others believe the pricier iPad Pro models will be challenging to sell because the tablets lack the replacement demand of iPhones.

Well, we’ll find out when Apple announces the tablet next year. 

