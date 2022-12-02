Alaska Man Saved by iPhone 14 Emergency SOS via Satellite Feature

BY Sriansh

Published 2 Dec 2022

iPhone 14 Satellite Connectivity Feature

Apple recently rolled out Emergency SOS via Satellite feature for iPhone 14. The feature has now been put to the test as a report has come out claiming that an Alaska man was saved using the iPhone 14 SOS feature when he became stranded in a rural area.

The Alaska State Troopers received an alert on December 1 that a man traveling in a snow machine from Noorvik to Kotzebue had become stranded. The man was in a cold, remote location with no access to cellular service or Wi-Fi. To alert authorities to his situation, the man activated the Emergency SOS via Satellite feature on his iPhone 14.

As a result, Apple’s Emergency Response Center coordinated with local search and rescue teams and the Northwest Arctic Borough Search and Rescue Coordinator to send volunteer searchers directly to his GPS coordinates. Fortunately, the man was rescued without injury.

The man was located in a remote area, on the fringes of satellite connectivity. While it is possible that satellite connectivity won’t work in areas above 62° latitude, like Northern Canada and Alaska, and even his location, Noorvik and Kotzebue are close to 69° latitude. Thankfully, the feature worked, and he was rescued successfully.

Those who assisted in the rescue were impressed by the accuracy and completeness of the information included in the initial alert. Apple’s Emergency SOS via Satellite feature is designed to ask several questions ahead of sending an alert.

Emergency SOS via Satellite feature is now available to all iPhone 14 users in Canada and the US. It will expand to France, Germany, Ireland, and the U.K. later this month. 

Source: Alaska Department of Public Safety

Related Articles

iPhone 15 Pro Models Could Ditch Physical Volume & Power Buttons

Sriansh

Apple Reportedly Halts iPhone 14 Plus Production

Dave Johnson
iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus Sales ‘Lower Than Expected’

Sriansh

Car Crash Detection iPhone 14 Feature Mistakingly Calling 911 During Roller Coaster Rides

Sriansh
must-have-ipad-pro-pencil-apps-featured

IPAD PRO 2

Oct 30, 2016

11 Must Have Apps for Apple Pencil and iPad Pro Users

Khamosh Pathak

iPad Pro is a beast of a machine. Yes, it runs iOS but don’t let that fool you. iOS has many ways to be productive and for doing creative work. Granted, it’s different

Read More

MACOS

Jun 13, 2016

‘Apple File System’ Is the Company’s New File System for watchOS, iOS, tvOS, and macOS

Rajesh Pandey

It has long been rumored that Apple is working on a new file system to replace the archaic HFS+ file system that macOS currently uses. The company was expected to announce a new file system

Read More
Apple volunteer

APPLE NEWS

Mar 16, 2015

‘Apple Global Volunteer Program’ will let employees sign up to help local communities

Evan Selleck

Apple is no stranger to donating large sums of money to a cause, or to even help diversification within the tech industry. But now it's aiming to donate some individual human hours as well,

Read More

Want to know more about apple Products

We launch new articles subscribe and get updated. MAX 1 email a week. No spam, ever.

Cancel