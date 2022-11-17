Apple’s Black Friday Sale 2022 Starts November 25

Apple has unveiled that its Black Friday sale event for 2022 will start on November 25. The campaign in which the customers can get an Apple Store gift card worth up to $250 with the purchase of an eligible Mac, iPad, or iPhone, will run for four days, i.e., until November 28, 2022.

In addition to revealing the Black Friday 2022 Sale dates, Apple also gave a preview of what to expect from the Shopping Event. Depending on what you purchase, Apple will give you a $50-$250 gift card. A major downside of this offer, though, is that it isn’t available on the newest hardware. For example, the iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 aren’t eligible for any promotional gift card bundles.

Apple Black Friday 2022 Sale: Offers

Here’s a breakdown of what kind of offers you can expect from Apple on Black Friday (via 9to5Mac):

$50 gift card for iPhone 12, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone SE, iPhone 12

$50 gift card for iPad mini and iPad Air

$30 Gift card for iPad 9th generation

$250 gift card for M1 Pro / M1 Max MacBook Pro

$200 gift card for M2 MacBook Pro

$150 gift card for MacBook Air, iMac 24-inch

$100 gift card for Mac mini

$50 gift card for Apple Watch SE, AirPods Pro

$25 gift card for AirPods 2nd-generation, AirPods 3rd-generation, MagSafe Duo Charger, Apple Pencil 2nd-generation

$50 gift card for Beats Studio3 Wireless, Solo3 Wireless, Powerbeats Pro, Beats Fit Pro, Beats Studio Buds

$75 gift card for AirPods Max

Those interested in purchasing can visit a retail store or order online between November 25 and November 28. The offer is available in the United States, the United Kingdom, and select other countries. Black Friday purchases cannot be reduced using the gift card. It must be used on a future Apple purchase.