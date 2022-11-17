Apple’s Black Friday Sale 2022 Starts November 25

BY Sriansh

Published 17 Nov 2022

Apple Black Friday Sale 2022

Apple has unveiled that its Black Friday sale event for 2022 will start on November 25. The campaign in which the customers can get an Apple Store gift card worth up to $250 with the purchase of an eligible Mac, iPad, or iPhone, will run for four days, i.e., until November 28, 2022.

In addition to revealing the Black Friday 2022 Sale dates, Apple also gave a preview of what to expect from the Shopping Event. Depending on what you purchase, Apple will give you a $50-$250 gift card. A major downside of this offer, though, is that it isn’t available on the newest hardware. For example, the iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 aren’t eligible for any promotional gift card bundles.

Apple Black Friday 2022 Sale: Offers

Here’s a breakdown of what kind of offers you can expect from Apple on Black Friday (via 9to5Mac):

  • $50 gift card for iPhone 12, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone SE, iPhone 12
  • $50 gift card for iPad mini and iPad Air
  • $30 Gift card for iPad 9th generation
  • $250 gift card for M1 Pro / M1 Max MacBook Pro
  • $200 gift card for M2 MacBook Pro
  • $150 gift card for MacBook Air, iMac 24-inch
  • $100 gift card for Mac mini
  • $50 gift card for Apple Watch SE, AirPods Pro
  • $25 gift card for AirPods 2nd-generation, AirPods 3rd-generation, MagSafe Duo Charger, Apple Pencil 2nd-generation
  • $50 gift card for Beats Studio3 Wireless, Solo3 Wireless, Powerbeats Pro, Beats Fit Pro, Beats Studio Buds
  • $75 gift card for AirPods Max

Those interested in purchasing can visit a retail store or order online between November 25 and November 28. The offer is available in the United States, the United Kingdom, and select other countries. Black Friday purchases cannot be reduced using the gift card. It must be used on a future Apple purchase.

Related Articles

Report: AirPods Max’s Active Noise Cancellation Less Effective After Firmware Update

Dave Johnson

Apple to Switch to USB-C on AirPods and Mac Accessories by 2024, Claims Report

Sriansh

After iPhones, Apple to Shift AirPods & Beats Production to India

Sriansh

Report: AirPods Pro 2 Earbuds Have Physically Bigger Batteries

Dave Johnson
must-have-ipad-pro-pencil-apps-featured

IPAD PRO 2

Oct 30, 2016

11 Must Have Apps for Apple Pencil and iPad Pro Users

Khamosh Pathak

iPad Pro is a beast of a machine. Yes, it runs iOS but don’t let that fool you. iOS has many ways to be productive and for doing creative work. Granted, it’s different

Read More

MACOS

Jun 13, 2016

‘Apple File System’ Is the Company’s New File System for watchOS, iOS, tvOS, and macOS

Rajesh Pandey

It has long been rumored that Apple is working on a new file system to replace the archaic HFS+ file system that macOS currently uses. The company was expected to announce a new file system

Read More
Apple volunteer

APPLE NEWS

Mar 16, 2015

‘Apple Global Volunteer Program’ will let employees sign up to help local communities

Evan Selleck

Apple is no stranger to donating large sums of money to a cause, or to even help diversification within the tech industry. But now it's aiming to donate some individual human hours as well,

Read More

Want to know more about apple Products

We launch new articles subscribe and get updated. MAX 1 email a week. No spam, ever.

Cancel