Apple Could Delay Mass Production of Mixed-Reality Headset

BY Dave Johnson

Published 30 Mar 2023

Apple Mixed Reality Pro Headset

A recent report from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggests that Apple has pushed back the mass production of its Mixed-Reality headset yet again. 

In January, Kuo claimed that Apple’s Mixed-Reality headset might face delays due to issues with mechanical component drop testing and software development tools. The analyst then predicted a Spring announcement or the 2023 World Wide Developer Conference (WWDC). 

Indeed, various tech reviewers and leakers indicate that Apple will introduce its first Mixed-Reality headset during the event. However, a new report suggests otherwise. 

In a recent tweet, Kuo says that Apple isn’t optimistic that the Mixed-Reality headset was compelling enough to create an “iPhone moment.” So, the tech giant has reportedly decided to push the mass production schedule to the mid or end of 2023’s third quarter. 

Meanwhile, Apple already announced that the WWDC 2023 would be between June 5 and 9. So, it’s unlikely that the new headset will appear at the event. 

“The delay also adds uncertainty to whether the new device will appear at WWDC 2023, as the market widely expects,” says Kuo. 

So let’s explore the reported reason. 

Why Apple is Pushing Back Mass Production of Mixed-Reality Headset Again

According to Kuo, Apple’s delay in mass producing the headset is due to probable poor market feedback. That’s because several factors could catalyze a lukewarm market response to the Mixed-Reality headset — from the current economic downturn to hardware specification compromises. 

Other possible reasons for the anticipated poor feedback are the readiness of the VR/AR ecosystem and application and its high selling price. As Kuo points out, the Mixed-Reality headset could cost between $3,000 and $4,000. 

The mass production delay has also changed the device’s forecast. 

Earlier in the year, analysts predicted that Apple could ship over half a million Mixed-Reality headset units in 2023. However, the expectation is now significantly lower, hovering between 200,000 and 300,000 units. 

Related Articles

Apple Users in South Korea Can Finally Use Apple Pay 

Dave Johnson

First Apple Retail Apple Store in India to Open Next Month

Sriansh
AirPods Pro Unsplash

New Foxconn Factory in India to Manufacture AirPods

Sriansh
tim cook defends app store monopoly

Apple Trims Expenses: Hiring Freezes, Bonuses Delayed, and More

Sriansh
must-have-ipad-pro-pencil-apps-featured

IPAD PRO 2

Oct 30, 2016

11 Must Have Apps for Apple Pencil and iPad Pro Users

Khamosh Pathak

iPad Pro is a beast of a machine. Yes, it runs iOS but don’t let that fool you. iOS has many ways to be productive and for doing creative work. Granted, it’s different

Read More

MACOS

Jun 13, 2016

‘Apple File System’ Is the Company’s New File System for watchOS, iOS, tvOS, and macOS

Rajesh Pandey

It has long been rumored that Apple is working on a new file system to replace the archaic HFS+ file system that macOS currently uses. The company was expected to announce a new file system

Read More
Apple volunteer

APPLE NEWS

Mar 16, 2015

‘Apple Global Volunteer Program’ will let employees sign up to help local communities

Evan Selleck

Apple is no stranger to donating large sums of money to a cause, or to even help diversification within the tech industry. But now it's aiming to donate some individual human hours as well,

Read More

Want to know more about apple Products

We launch new articles subscribe and get updated. MAX 1 email a week. No spam, ever.

Cancel