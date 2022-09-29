Apple Could Differentiate More Between iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max Features

In an effort to get more people to choose the larger, more expensive model, Ming-Chi Kuo believes Apple could add exclusive features to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, further differentiating the iPhone 15 lineup.

Apple introduced the iPhone 14 lineup earlier this month. The new iPhones, especially the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models, offer a lot of new features, including the Dynamic Island notch, always-on display, 48MP camera, and much more.

On the other hand, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus don’t offer a lot and come with only minimal upgrades over the iPhone 13 series. Not a lot of people are interested in buying the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus models, and we learned yesterday that the company is cutting down on orders.

Customers are, instead, opting for the iPhone 14 Pro models, and the demand for iPhone 14 Pro Max models is quite high. According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, “iPhone 14 Pro Max accounts for about 60% of the total order increase of Pro models.”

Apple Wants to Force its Customers to Buy the Most Expensive iPhone 15 Model

iPhone 14 Pro Max accounts for about 60% of the total order increase of Pro models, benefiting iPhone ASP/product mix for 4Q22. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) September 28, 2022

Based on this, Ming-Chi Kuo speculates that Apple could add some exclusive features to the top-tier iPhone 15 Pro Max next year in order to enhance the iPhone product mix and force the customers to choose the most expensive iPhone model.

The rumor comes after Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that Apple could rename the iPhone 15 Pro Max to iPhone 15 Ultra next year in order to properly differentiate between the models. While Gurman didn’t point to specific features that Apple would add to the Ultra model, the “Ultra” branding could be used to indicate that the larger ‌iPhone 15‌ would get features not available in the smaller Pro model.

Which iPhone 14 model have you purchased (or are planning to purchase)? Are you going to opt for the base model or the Pro model? Moreover, what are your thoughts on the ‘iPhone 15 Ultra’ name? Let us know in the comments section below!

