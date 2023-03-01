Apple Increases iPhone, iPad, and Mac Trade-In Values in the US

Apple today announced an increase in trade-in values for selected older iPhone, iPad, and Mac models in the US. The trade-in values of iPhones that have gone up include the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 7 Plus, and more. This move aims to encourage customers to upgrade to the iPhone 14 lineup. 

While the price for the iPhone 13 has not changed, customers can get up to $600 for the iPhone 13 Pro Max (up from $570) and up to $500 for the iPhone 13 Pro (up from $470). The iPhone SE 3rd generation has also been added to the trade-in program, with customers being offered up to $160.

In addition to iPhones, the company has made some minor changes to the trade-in values for iPads and Macs. The iPad Air now has a trade-in value of up to $320 (up from $230), while the trade-in value for the 2020 MacBook Air has gone up to $515 (up from $460). Additionally, the Apple Watch Series 7 now has a trade-in value of up to $165, while the Apple Watch SE has a trade-in value of up to $70.

While these trade-in values are higher than they were in January 2022, they are still not as high as they were before Apple decreased trade-in values earlier this year. However, customers can still benefit from these increased values if they decide to upgrade to the latest iPhone or other Apple products. Customers can check the trade-in value for their current device on Apple’s trade-in website.

