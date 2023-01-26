Apple Lowers iPhone Trade-In Values in the US

Apple recently announced the new Mac models and HomePod. However, soon after releasing the new products, the company has lowered the trade-in values for certain iPhone models in the US.

In the latest revision, iPhone trade-in values decreased by up to $80. Here’s the full break-down:

iPhone Model Price (New) Price (Old) Difference iPhone 13 Pro Max $570 $650 $80 iPhone 13 Pro $470 $550 $80 iPhone 13 $400 $450 $50 iPhone 13 mini $350 $380 $30 iPhone 12 Pro Max $400 $480 $80 iPhone 12 Pro $330 $400 $70 iPhone 12 $300 $300 $0 iPhone 12 mini $250 $250 $0 iPhone SE (2020) $100 $100 $0 iPhone 11 Pro Max $280 $330 $50 iPhone 11 Pro $230 $250 $20 iPhone 11 $200 $200 $0 iPhone XS Max $200 $200 $0 iPhone XS $160 $160 $0 iPhone XR $150 $150 $0 iPhone X $130 $130 $0 iPhone 8 Plus $100 $100 $0 iPhone 8 $75 $75 $0 iPhone 7 Plus $50 $60 $10 iPhone 7 $40 $40 $0

Similarly, many Android smartphone trade-in values have also dropped. However, the trade-in values for Mac computers have remained stable or even increased by up to $40, depending on the model. On the other hand, some Apple Watch models have seen an increase in value while others have decreased. There have been no changes in trade-in values for any iPad models.

You can find the full list of trade-in values, including those for Android smartphones, on Apple’s trade-in website.