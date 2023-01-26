Apple Lowers iPhone Trade-In Values in the US

Apple recently announced the new Mac models and HomePod. However, soon after releasing the new products, the company has lowered the trade-in values for certain iPhone models in the US.
In the latest revision, iPhone trade-in values decreased by up to $80. Here’s the full break-down:
|iPhone Model
|Price (New)
|Price (Old)
|Difference
|iPhone 13 Pro Max
|$570
|$650
|$80
|iPhone 13 Pro
|$470
|$550
|$80
|iPhone 13
|$400
|$450
|$50
|iPhone 13 mini
|$350
|$380
|$30
|iPhone 12 Pro Max
|$400
|$480
|$80
|iPhone 12 Pro
|$330
|$400
|$70
|iPhone 12
|$300
|$300
|$0
|iPhone 12 mini
|$250
|$250
|$0
|iPhone SE (2020)
|$100
|$100
|$0
|iPhone 11 Pro Max
|$280
|$330
|$50
|iPhone 11 Pro
|$230
|$250
|$20
|iPhone 11
|$200
|$200
|$0
|iPhone XS Max
|$200
|$200
|$0
|iPhone XS
|$160
|$160
|$0
|iPhone XR
|$150
|$150
|$0
|iPhone X
|$130
|$130
|$0
|iPhone 8 Plus
|$100
|$100
|$0
|iPhone 8
|$75
|$75
|$0
|iPhone 7 Plus
|$50
|$60
|$10
|iPhone 7
|$40
|$40
|$0
Similarly, many Android smartphone trade-in values have also dropped. However, the trade-in values for Mac computers have remained stable or even increased by up to $40, depending on the model. On the other hand, some Apple Watch models have seen an increase in value while others have decreased. There have been no changes in trade-in values for any iPad models.
You can find the full list of trade-in values, including those for Android smartphones, on Apple’s trade-in website.