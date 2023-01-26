Apple Lowers iPhone Trade-In Values in the US

BY Sriansh

Published 26 Jan 2023

Apple recently announced the new Mac models and HomePod. However, soon after releasing the new products, the company has lowered the trade-in values for certain iPhone models in the US.

In the latest revision, iPhone trade-in values decreased by up to $80. Here’s the full break-down:

iPhone Model Price (New) Price (Old) Difference
iPhone 13 Pro Max $570 $650 $80
iPhone 13 Pro $470 $550 $80
iPhone 13 $400 $450 $50
iPhone 13 mini $350 $380 $30
iPhone 12 Pro Max $400 $480 $80
iPhone 12 Pro $330 $400 $70
iPhone 12 $300 $300 $0
iPhone 12 mini $250 $250 $0
iPhone SE (2020) $100 $100 $0
iPhone 11 Pro Max $280 $330 $50
iPhone 11 Pro $230 $250 $20
iPhone 11 $200 $200 $0
iPhone XS Max $200 $200 $0
iPhone XS $160 $160 $0
iPhone XR $150 $150 $0
iPhone X $130 $130 $0
iPhone 8 Plus $100 $100 $0
iPhone 8 $75 $75 $0
iPhone 7 Plus $50 $60 $10
iPhone 7 $40 $40 $0

Similarly, many Android smartphone trade-in values have also dropped. However, the trade-in values for Mac computers have remained stable or even increased by up to $40, depending on the model. On the other hand, some Apple Watch models have seen an increase in value while others have decreased. There have been no changes in trade-in values for any iPad models.

You can find the full list of trade-in values, including those for Android smartphones, on Apple’s trade-in website.

Related Articles

iOS 16.3

iOS 16.3 and iPadOS 16.3 Beta 2 Download Available Now

Sriansh

Apple Plans to Replace Qualcomm Modems in iPhones by 2024

Sriansh
iPhone turns 16 wallpaper

The iPhone Turns 16: Get the Perfect Wallpaper to Celebrate

Sriansh
iPhone 14 Pro iOS 16.1

Report: iOS 17 to Skip Major Features and Changes

Sriansh
must-have-ipad-pro-pencil-apps-featured

IPAD PRO 2

Oct 30, 2016

11 Must Have Apps for Apple Pencil and iPad Pro Users

Khamosh Pathak

iPad Pro is a beast of a machine. Yes, it runs iOS but don’t let that fool you. iOS has many ways to be productive and for doing creative work. Granted, it’s different

Read More

MACOS

Jun 13, 2016

‘Apple File System’ Is the Company’s New File System for watchOS, iOS, tvOS, and macOS

Rajesh Pandey

It has long been rumored that Apple is working on a new file system to replace the archaic HFS+ file system that macOS currently uses. The company was expected to announce a new file system

Read More
Apple volunteer

APPLE NEWS

Mar 16, 2015

‘Apple Global Volunteer Program’ will let employees sign up to help local communities

Evan Selleck

Apple is no stranger to donating large sums of money to a cause, or to even help diversification within the tech industry. But now it's aiming to donate some individual human hours as well,

Read More

Want to know more about apple Products

We launch new articles subscribe and get updated. MAX 1 email a week. No spam, ever.

Cancel