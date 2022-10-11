Apple Plans to Launch iPadOS 16.1 Alongside New Hardware in Late October

According to Bloomberg’s reliable Mark Gurman, Apple is planning to launch iPadOS 16.1 and new hardware products, including new iPads and Macs, later this month, i.e., in late October.

Back in August, Apple confirmed that iPadOS 16 had been delayed and the software would launch as iPadOS 16.1 in October. The company has been criticized for the bugs found in iPadOS 16 beta builds, and the company took some time to fix all the bugs and ensure the OS is bug-free before launch. It now seems that Apple is satisfied with the iPadOS 16.1 stability and the release is on the cards for late October.

Specifically, Gurman says that the iPadOS 16.1 “is on track to be released the week of Oct. 24th.” He notes that the Cupertino-giant tends to launch new products in the week of its earnings calls, and he predicts that the software and hardware products will be released in the week of October 24 since the company has scheduled its earnings call for October 27, 2022.

Historically, this has been the case. For instance, the 2021 MacBook Pro hit stores on October 26, and the company has its Q4 2021 earnings reports on October 28. Similarly, Apple scheduled its earnings call for October 29, 2020, after announcing iPhone 12 on October 13 and releasing it on October 23.

What to expect from Apple in October: iPadOS 16.1, New Macs, iPads

Along with the release of iPadOS 16.1, Apple is slated to launch new hardware products this month. The company is set to introduce the M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pro along with a new model of Mac mini. As for the iPads, the company is expected to announce two new models this month, including a new entry-level iPad complete with the A14 Bionic chip, 5G, and USB-C port, as well as a new iPad Pro with the faster M2 chip.

Apple will reportedly skip hosting an event this month and release new products directly on the Apple website via press releases. Which hardware products are you excited about? Let us know in the comments section below!

Source: Twitter