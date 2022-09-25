Report: No October Apple Event, New iPads and Macs To Be Announced Via Press Release

While we’re in the middle of shifting our focus from the iPhone 14 series to the upcoming iPad Pro and MacBook Pro, a new report from Bloomberg’s reputed journalistMark Gurman suggests that the Apple October event might not happen at all.

According to Gurman, Apple does not have enough products to justify a full-fledged keynote for the October event. Instead, the company is planning to release new products via a few press releases. In his new Power On newsletter, Gurman wrote:

None of these new products is a major departure for Apple. They’ll get some improved specifications and a chip that was already announced at a formal event in June at WWDC 2022. That has me thinking: Does Apple really have enough here to make it worth pulling together another highly polished launch event? It seems unlikely. Apple may ultimately end up feeling differently, but I think the company (as of now) is more likely to release its remaining 2022 products via press releases, updates to its website and briefings with select members of the press—rather than via a major iPhone-style keynote.

Previous reports suggested that Apple’s October event would have likely focused on new Macs and iPads. The company has been rumored to launch the following mentioned products:

M2 and M2 Pro Mac mini

M2 Pro and M2 Max 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro

M2 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros

Entry-level 10th generation iPad

In addition to these, a new Apple TV could also be released next month, according to Gurman. The new Apple TV will boast a faster A14 Bionic chip and higher capacity RAM. On the other hand, the new MacBook Pro models are not expected to feature any major upgrades. It will likely retain the same design as the last gen and feature only chipset upgrades.

While the number of products is quite high, Apple has reportedly planned to release these products via mere product releases.

What’s your prediction for Apple’s October event — online announcements or press releases? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

Source: Power On