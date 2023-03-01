Apple Raises Battery Replacement Prices for Out-of-Warranty iPhone, iPad, and Mac

BY Sriansh

Published 1 Mar 2023

Apple has increased the price of out-of-warranty battery replacements for iPhones, iPads, and Macs. The new prices are applicable to iPhone models up to iPhone 13, Macs, and iPads that do not have AppleCare+. The latest iPhone 14 models still have the same battery replacement price of $99.

The price of battery replacement for an out-of-warranty iPhone 13 model, for example, has increased to $89 from the previous $70. Similarly, the price of a battery replacement for some iPad models has also gone up by $20. Models such as the fifth-generation and newer 12.9-inch iPad Pro, third-generation 11-inch iPad Pro and earlier, all iPad mini models, and all iPad Air models. The new cost for a battery replacement on these devices is $119.

The price of battery replacements for Macs has increased by around $40. For instance, the cost of a replacement for the 13-inch MacBook Air battery has increased to $159. On the other hand, the cost of a replacement for the 12-inch MacBook Pro has gone up to $249. These are only available for devices that have not been covered by AppleCare+ and have a one-year warranty.

If your device is covered under AppleCare+, you can get a free battery replacement if the battery level has dropped to a certain point. However, if it is not, you’ll now have to pay increased prices. This new pricing is not exclusive to the United States but applies to other countries as well. Apple first informed customers about the price hike in January and now you can find all the details of these repairs on the company’s website.

Via: MacRumors

