Apple Increasing Battery Replacement Prices for iPhone, iPad, Mac

BY Sriansh

Published 2 Jan 2023

iPhone 13 Pro

Apple has announced that it will be increasing the price of out-of-warranty battery replacements for various iPhone, iPad, and Mac models starting March 1, 2023.

For iPhones, the price increase will apply to all iPhone models older than the iPhone 14. The price increase will see the cost of battery replacements for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 series, as well as older iPhone models, increase by $20. 

Currently, Apple charges $69 for a battery replacement on iPhone models without a home button, such as the iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and iPhone 11. On the other hand, it charges $49 for iPhones with a Touch ID home button, such as iPhone SE 3 and iPhone 8. However, following the price increase, the battery replacement price will be increased to US$89 and US$69, respectively.

In addition to iPhones, Apple is also increasing the price of out-of-warranty battery replacements for Mac and the iPad. MacBook Air battery replacement will see a price increase of $20, while MacBook Pro battery replacements will see a price increase of $50. On the other hand, the battery replacements for new iPad models will also see a price increase of $20. 

Price Increase Applies to All Countries and Regions

The price increase will apply to customers in all countries and regions, not just the United States. Customers can check the price increase for their specific country or region by visiting the Apple website and changing the country/region at the bottom of the page.

It is worth noting that the price increase will only apply to customers who do not have AppleCare or AppleCare+ for their devices. With AppleCare+, customers pay $0 for a battery replacement once their battery health has decreased past 80%. This means that customers with AppleCare+ will not be affected by the price increase.

Overall, the price increase for out-of-warranty battery replacements will likely be a disappointment to many Apple users, especially those who own older Apple devices and do not have AppleCare+. It remains to be seen how this price increase will impact the demand for battery replacements in the coming months.

What do you think about this price increase? Do you think it’s fair, or do you think it’s too much? Leave a comment below to let us know your thoughts.

Via: Reddit

