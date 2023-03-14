Apple Video Specialist Will Now Help You Purchase an iPhone in the US

Apple has launched a new service in the US called ‘Shop with a Specialist over Video,’ which lets customers connect with an online Genius over a live video session while shopping for an iPhone on the company’s store.

Apple says the new service provides customers with a personalized shopping experience. Customers can learn about the latest iPhone models and features, compare features, colors, and sizes, and find the best deals through the Apple Trade-In program or their carrier with the help of the video Specialist. The service is now available daily from 7 AM to 7 AM Pacific Time on the Apple website.

An interesting thing to note here is that this video call will be a one-way session. Apple says the retail employee will be on camera sharing their screen, but they will not be able to see the customer. The company promises that the video session is “safe and secure.”

With the new service, Apple aims to provide an exceptional shopping experience to its customers. “Our team members are excited to connect with customers and provide exceptional service as they learn which iPhone best suits them,” said Rasmussen. The service is only available for iPhones, but Apple may expand it to other product categories over time.

The news comes shortly after Apple announced improved features for its store app. Customers can still connect with a Specialist through Apple’s online store via phone, online chat, or an American Sign Language session.

Source: Apple