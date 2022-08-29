Report: Apple Watch Pro to Feature Flat Display, 47mm Case Size

Apple is all set to host its ‘Far Out’ event next month. The company is expected to introduce iPhone 14 lineup along with Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Pro. A new report from a reliable source claims that Apple Watch Pro will feature a larger 47mm case size and flat display.

So far, leaks about Apple Watch Pro have hinted that this smartwatch will come with a bigger display, tougher materials, and more health sensors compared to the current generation. To accommodate the bigger display, which is said to be 1.99-inch in size, Apple will be using a bigger 47mm case on the Watch Pro, claims a report from Mac Otakara.

While ShimpApplePro claims that Apple Watch Pro will come with a similar design as the Watch Series 7, the report claims that Watch Pro will feature a ‘completely flat’ display. The first rumors of Apple launching a Watch with a flat display surfaced last year. Jon Prosser claimed that Apple would launch the Series 7 with a flat display and a new design.

However, as we all have come to know, Apple launched the Watch Series 7 with the same design as the previous generation Apple Watch models. Mac Otakara now claims that Apple will introduce the new design this year. It now remains to be seen what Apple has in store for us.

Along with a bigger display, the Apple Watch Pro is also rumored to feature a titanium casing, longer battery life, and the S8 chip. As for pricing, titanium Apple Watch models currently cost $799 in the United States, so a price of $750 to $999 seems reasonable. Thankfully, Apple is rumored to launch the device next month, so we won’t have to wait too long.

Are you excited about Apple Watch Pro? What are your expectations from Apple’s premium smartwatch? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!

Source: Mac Otakara