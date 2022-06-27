Apple Working on M2 Pro Mac mini and Three Other M2-Powered Macs for Later this Year

In the latest edition of his weekly Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reiterated that Apple could be developing new Mac mini models with the powerful M2 and M2 Pro chips. He added that the company could also be working on new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro variants and a new Mac Pro desktop computer with a new M2 chip.

M2 Macs

In previous newsletters, Gurman mentioned that Apple has at least nine new Macs in the pipeline for a 2022 launch. In this weekend’s newsletter, the reputed leaker furnished more details about four upcoming Macs in particular.

During the current cycle of the M2 chip, Gurman claims Apple will launch an M2 Mac mini and a more powerful M2 Pro Mac mini. We could also see M2 Pro and M2 Max chips power new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. Gurman believes Apple is developing a much-awaited replacement for the Intel-powered Mac Pro desktop tower computer which will be powered by the M2 Ultra or a new “M2 Extreme” chip.

A Mac mini refresh has been on the cards for a while now. However, Apple’s official plans for the next generation or discontinuation of the Intel-powered generation remain under wraps for now. Given that the iPhone maker recently unveiled the entry-level MacBook Pro, it is reasonable to assume it will update the next generation of MacBook Pros with the powerful M2 Pro and M2 Max chips.

As for the Mac Pro, Apple mentioned it is working on a replacement for the current-generation Intel Xeon-powered model. Gurman believes the computer will sport an extremely powerful M2 Extreme chip. Interestingly, he doesn’t mention anything about a 24-inch M2 iMac.

Other Devices

Besides the Macs, Gurman believes Apple has grand plans to launch more hardware in 2022 and the years to follow. He said The company could launch the following:

Apple TV with A14 Bionic and 4GB of RAM (codename J255)

New HomePod with Apple Watch Series 8’s S8 chip (codename B620)

M2-powered mixed reality headset with 16GB of RAM

M2 iPad Pro models

A14 Bionic iPad with USB-C

Second-generation AirPods Pro

14 to 15-inch iPad

iPhone 14 Pro AOD Widgets

Rumors about Always-On Display (AOD) functionality coming to the iPhone 14 series have been circulating. Gurman added that the recently-introduced iOS 16 lock screen widgets will also be a part of the AOD. He added that the implementation would resemble the Apple Watch.

“Like the Apple Watch, the iPhone 14 Pro will be able to show widgets displaying weather, calendars, stocks, activities and other data while the screen remains at a low brightness and frame rate. And there will be a setting — also like the Apple Watch — that keeps sensitive data from appearing on the lock screen for all to see.”

AOD functionality will give iPhone 14 users quick access to essential information such as the time, date, essential notifications, and battery level. While the AOD is in use, the iPhone could save power by switching to a lower display refresh rate and reducing the panel’s brightness.