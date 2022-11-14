Apple’s Mixed-Reality OS Reportedly Nearing Finalization

BY Sriansh

Published 14 Nov 2022

Apple has reportedly been working on its Mixed Reality headset for quite some time now. The headset is said to debut next year, and a report from Bloomberg now points to more evidence in the same direction.

First up, Gurman says that the development of the first version of the Mixed Reality OS is almost complete. The OS codenamed Oak, “is wrapping up internally” and “should be ready for the new hardware next year,” Gurman says. 

In addition to the software development competition, Gurman says that while Apple has stopped hiring in other areas, the company continues to hire people to work on the AR headset project. The company is reportedly looking for multiple software producers to work on the project. 

In addition to recruiting engineers, Apple is looking to re-hire a former executive who departed the company last year. Dave Scott, who was a part of the team that worked on the self-driving project until 2021, has been recruited again to work on the Apple Mixed Reality headset. He briefly served as the CEO of a healthcare startup, and given his work in medical and robotics technology, the report from Bloomberg says that his “involvement could suggest some health applications for the headset.”

The company is also shifting people who work in other departments to work on the ambitious AR project. One such example is Yaniv Gur. Gur oversaw engineering for the iWork apps but has now joined Apple’s AR headset team. This could also suggest that Apple is looking to bring iWork apps to the headset. 

Overall, the development of Mixed Reality is in full force. It’s only a matter of time before the headset is made official. 

Source: Power On

