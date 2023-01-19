Apple’s Smart Home Expansion: New iPad-Like Display & Faster Apple TV on the Way

Apple Smart home display with HomePod

While it’s only been a day since Apple introduced the HomePod 2, leaks about the company’s smart home products never seem to stop. A new report from Bloomberg claims that Apple is working on a new iPad-like display for controlling smart home products as well as a faster Apple TV for 2024.

Apple iPad-Like Smart Display in the Works

According to the report, Apple is working on an iPad-like smart display that will serve as a hub to control smart home products, answer FaceTime calls, stream videos, and more. It will have a magnetic fastener back and will attach to walls and other objects in a snap. The report claims such a would compete against the likes of Meta Portal and the Amazon Echo Show.

The push into smart displays will start with a tablet product — essentially a low-end iPad — that can control things like thermostats and lights, show video and handle FaceTime chats, people with knowledge of the plans said. The product could be mounted on walls or elsewhere using magnetic fasteners, positioning it as more of a home gadget than a regular iPad.

The report also claims that Apple has “discussed the idea” of building hub displays that are larger in size than the iPad, but more details on these efforts are unclear for now. The research and development of such smart home products is still ongoing, and we won’t likely see them until next year (at the earliest), as per the report.

RELATED :AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max New Firmware Update Available

Faster Apple TV Launching in 2024

In addition to the report about the iPad-like smart home display, Bloomberg reports that Apple is also working on a faster Apple TV for 2024. The new model will reportedly feature an upgraded processor, probably the A15 Bionic, but retain the same design as the current model. It is, still, unlikely to support 8K video streaming.

Source: Bloomberg

