Battery Life Test: iPhone 14 Pro Max Edges Out its Predecessor

A recent battery life test revealed that the iPhone 14 Pro Max lasts two hours longer than last year’s iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Tom’s Guide analyzed various features in its iPhone 14 Pro Max review, from the 48MP camera to the A16 chip’s performance. However, the device’s battery life test may be one of the most intriguing aspects of the analysis.

According to the publication, the iPhone 14 Pro Max lasts an average of 14 hours and 42 minutes in real-life usage. Meanwhile, the iPhone 13 Pro Max lasted 12 hours and 16 minutes under a similar test condition.

In its testing, Tom’s Guide’s noted that the new flagship iPhone lost only 30 percent of its charge after five hours of active usage. These include taking pictures, recording videos, and listening to music.

Mark Spoonauer wrote in his review:

“Anecdotally, the iPhone 14 Pro Max fared quite well in terms of endurance. After charging close to 90% and then using the phone from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. for downloading apps, playing music and shooting photos and videos, the phone’s battery only dropped to 60%.”

As a result, the new flagship iPhone now ranks 2nd — behind the Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro — on Tom’s Guide’s ranking of battery life in smartphones.

iPhone 14 Pro Max: Smaller Battery, a More Efficient Chip, and an Advanced OLED Display

The iPhone 14 Pro Max has a slightly smaller battery than its predecessor. However, it has a more efficient chip and display than the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

For example, the A16 Bionic chip consumes less power than the A15 chip. Besides, the device also features a more advanced OLED display with a variable refresh rate that drops as low as 1Hz. The iPhone 13 Pro Max can only reach 10Hz.

That said, Tom Guide’s iPhone 14 Pro Max’s battery life and charging test wasn’t perfect. The reviewer pointed out that the device’s 20W charging is slightly slower than the competition.

“Unfortunately, the iPhone 14 Pro Max sticks with 20W charging, so there are faster charging phones out there,” Spoonauer noted.