Best AirPods Black Friday Deals

Black Friday 2022 is here, which means the best deals on your favorite devices are now available. In this article, we will take a look at the best Black Friday deals on Apple’s wireless earbuds, the AirPods.

AirPods Pro 2nd Gen

The second-generation AirPods Pro is available at a $50 discount this Black Friday. This is the lowest price we have yet seen on Apple’s second-generation AirPods Pro. The latest generation AirPods Pro 2 offer better noise-canceling technology, improved Transparency mode, an H2 chip, Find My with Precision Finding, and much more. A new pair of AirPods Pro 2 earbuds from Apple usually cost $249 but are available on Black Friday for significantly less.

➤ Amazon — AirPods Pro 2 [Deal, $50 off]

AirPods 2nd Gen

The second-generation AirPods are also available at an attractive $30 discount, bringing down their price to just $99. While these AirPods don’t offer new features such as Spatial Audio and Lossless audio, they’re still one of the best earbuds you can buy for your Apple device. iCloud sync, in-ear detection, “Hey Siri,” fast pair, and more feature are available on the second-generation AirPods.

➤ Best Buy — AirPods 2nd Gen [Deal, $30 off]

AirPods Max

Amazon has a pretty sweet discount on the AirPods Max as well. The earbuds retail for $549 but can be purchased for $449 after a huge $100 discount. Although this is not a record-low price, this is a decent second-best option if you need the AirPods Max this week. AirPods Max are the one and only over-the-ear headphones made by Apple.

It comes with features such as an Apple-designed dynamic driver, Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode, Personalized Spatial Audio, and much more. Check out all the deals on the device using the links given below.

➤ Amazon — AirPods Max [Deal, $100 off]

If you find a better deal on the AirPods, drop a comment and share it with our readers!