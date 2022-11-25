Best Apple iPad Black Friday Deals

Black Friday 2022 is here, which means the best deals on your favorite devices are now available. In this article, we will take a look at the best Black Friday deals on Apple’s iPad, iPad Air, iPad mini, and iPad Pro.

iPad Pro

Massive discounts are available on various iPad Pro models. You can grab up to $449 off on the last year’s M1 iPad Pro models and up to $120 off on the M2 iPad Pro models, which were introduced fairly recently. If you’re looking to purchase a new iPad Pro, this might be the best time to do so. Check out the list down below and find out the best offer on the iPad Pro model you’re looking for.

➤ Amazon — M2 iPad Pro 11-inch [Deal, $100 off]

➤ Amazon — M2 iPad Pro 12.9-inch [Deal, $100 off]

➤ Best Buy — M1 iPad Pro 11-inch [Deal, $150 off]

➤ Best Buy — M1 iPad Pro 12.9-inch [Deal, $400 off]

iPad

Apple’s entry-level iPads are also available on sale. The 2021 model, which carries the old design, Touch ID, Apple A13 Bionic chipset, and many more features, is available at an unbelievable price of $270. On the other hand, the 2022 iPad 10 model, which comes with a new design, vibrant colors, an Apple A14 Bionic chipset, 5G support, and a USB-C port, is also available at up to $40 off. Check out the deals on the entry-level iPads down below.

➤ Amazon — iPad 10th Gen [Deal, $40 off]

➤ Amazon — iPad 9th Gen [Deal, Lowest price ever]

iPad Air

Apple’s latest iPad Air is available at its lowest price ever this Black Friday. The 2022 iPad Air, which launched at a price of $599 for the base model, is available at a $100 discount. The latest iPad Air carries Apple’s M1 chipset, a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, dual-12MP cameras, and the Center Stage feature, and it comes in many vibrant colors. Check out all the deals on the device using the links given below.

➤ Amazon — iPad Air M1 [$100 off, Apply on-page coupon]

iPad mini

If you’re looking for a tablet for your home, but don’t want a big gadget lying around, then you should check out Apple’s iPad mini, which is available at $100 off this Black Friday. The iPad mini carries a squared-edge design, an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, an A15 Bionic chipset, and dual-12MP cameras, and it comes in many colors. Check out all the deals on the device using the links given below.

➤ Amazon — iPad mini [Deal, $100 off]

If you find better deals on the iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad mini models, drop a comment and share it with our readers!