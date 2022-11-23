Best Buy CEO: Good Luck Finding iPhone 14 Pro This Holiday Season

BY Sriansh

Published 23 Nov 2022

It may be difficult to find an iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max in Best Buy and at other US retailers this holiday season.

Apple no longer delivers the iPhone 14 Pro before Christmas this year, and if you’re hoping that the situation will be better in third-party stores, Best Buy CEO, Corie Barry, has warned customers that it might not be the case. Barry has said that Best Buy is experiencing strong demand for the flagship iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, and it doesn’t have the supply to meet that demand.

“One of the places where we’re seeing a bit of (inventory) pressure is in those higher-end iconic iPhone devices,” she said.

A reporter from Reuters visited Best Buy in the Bronx in New York to find out the truth, and as the CEO claimed, the store was completely out of iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Upon placing an order with Apple for new phones, Michael Phillips, a supervisor at the store, said that they take at least two weeks to arrive.

Over the Black Friday weekend, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives estimates that Apple will sell over eight million iPhone 14 models. This would be a 25% decline from last year with the iPhone 13. In his view, the potential decrease is due to a lack of inventory as a result of supply chain problems, which have been troubling Apple for quite some time now.

Via: iMore

Related Articles

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus Sales ‘Lower Than Expected’

Sriansh

Car Crash Detection iPhone 14 Feature Mistakingly Calling 911 During Roller Coaster Rides

Sriansh

Report: A16 Bionic Production Costs Twice as Much as the A15

Sriansh
iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus Was Originally Going to Be Called ‘iPhone 14 Max’

Sriansh
must-have-ipad-pro-pencil-apps-featured

IPAD PRO 2

Oct 30, 2016

11 Must Have Apps for Apple Pencil and iPad Pro Users

Khamosh Pathak

iPad Pro is a beast of a machine. Yes, it runs iOS but don’t let that fool you. iOS has many ways to be productive and for doing creative work. Granted, it’s different

Read More

MACOS

Jun 13, 2016

‘Apple File System’ Is the Company’s New File System for watchOS, iOS, tvOS, and macOS

Rajesh Pandey

It has long been rumored that Apple is working on a new file system to replace the archaic HFS+ file system that macOS currently uses. The company was expected to announce a new file system

Read More
Apple volunteer

APPLE NEWS

Mar 16, 2015

‘Apple Global Volunteer Program’ will let employees sign up to help local communities

Evan Selleck

Apple is no stranger to donating large sums of money to a cause, or to even help diversification within the tech industry. But now it's aiming to donate some individual human hours as well,

Read More

Want to know more about apple Products

We launch new articles subscribe and get updated. MAX 1 email a week. No spam, ever.

Cancel