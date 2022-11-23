Best Buy CEO: Good Luck Finding iPhone 14 Pro This Holiday Season

It may be difficult to find an iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max in Best Buy and at other US retailers this holiday season.

Apple no longer delivers the iPhone 14 Pro before Christmas this year, and if you’re hoping that the situation will be better in third-party stores, Best Buy CEO, Corie Barry, has warned customers that it might not be the case. Barry has said that Best Buy is experiencing strong demand for the flagship iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, and it doesn’t have the supply to meet that demand.

“One of the places where we’re seeing a bit of (inventory) pressure is in those higher-end iconic iPhone devices,” she said.

A reporter from Reuters visited Best Buy in the Bronx in New York to find out the truth, and as the CEO claimed, the store was completely out of iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Upon placing an order with Apple for new phones, Michael Phillips, a supervisor at the store, said that they take at least two weeks to arrive.

Over the Black Friday weekend, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives estimates that Apple will sell over eight million iPhone 14 models. This would be a 25% decline from last year with the iPhone 13. In his view, the potential decrease is due to a lack of inventory as a result of supply chain problems, which have been troubling Apple for quite some time now.

Via: iMore